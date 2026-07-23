TYLER SIIRA NAMED PRESIDENT OF SOUTHERN CHAMPION TRAY

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Champion Tray (SCT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Siira as President, effective July 1, 2026. Siira succeeds Brian Hunt, who will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer. This leadership structure positions SCT to build on its nearly 100-year legacy and reinforces the company's commitment to serve customers with great packaging and distinctive service in ways that value people and glorify God.

Tyler Siira, President, Southern Champion Tray

"We are thrilled to have Tyler leading Southern Champion Tray as President. With his extensive background and vision for the future, we are confident that he will lead SCT to new heights and drive our mission even further," said Brian Hunt, CEO.

Over his career, Siira has served in a variety of leadership roles, including Vice President and Treasurer of Unum Group, Owner and President of DCI Manufacturing, and most recently Chief Financial Officer of SCT. He holds a BS in Accounting from Bryan College and an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid, Spain. These diverse educational and professional experiences give Siira a strong blend of financial, operational, and entrepreneurial perspective for the President role.

Siira's collaborative leadership style reflects SCT's core values and its commitment to supporting and developing more than 950 team members across its facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Fairfield, Ohio; and Mansfield, Texas. SCT believes exceptional customer experiences begin with team members who are supported, developed, and empowered.

Siira is also committed to the communities where SCT has a presence, particularly Chattanooga, which he, his wife, Stacie, and their two children have called home since 2005. Locally, Siira serves or has served on the boards of the Robert & Kathrina H. Maclellan Foundation, Chattanooga Football Club Foundation, Chattanooga Christian School, and Chattanooga Symphony & Opera.

Established in 1927 and headquartered in Chattanooga, Southern Champion Tray (SCT) is a third-generation, family-owned company that proudly serves customers in the bakery, foodservice, institutional, and retail packaging markets. Its products are distributed throughout North America, including Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

SOURCE Southern Champion Tray LP