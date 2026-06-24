Typeform Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for Responsible AI Management

Certification independently validates Typeform's governance, risk management, and responsible AI practices as the company expands its AI-powered engagement platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform, the AI engagement platform that turns forms into workflows, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world's first international standard for AI management systems. The certification independently validates Typeform's framework for governing, managing, and continually improving how AI is developed, deployed, and used across the company, placing Typeform among the earliest companies to be certified.

As businesses embed AI deeper into how they operate, trust has become a requirement. ISO/IEC 42001 provides third-party assurance that Typeform has a formal framework for managing AI responsibly across its internal use and AI-powered products. In practice, this gives customers added confidence that Typeform's AI features are governed by documented controls for responsible development, data protection, risk review, access management, and ongoing oversight.

"Customers are asking not only what AI can do, but whether they can trust the companies building it," said Aleks Bass, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Typeform. "We believe governance matters just as much as innovation. ISO/IEC 42001 gives our customers independent assurance that as we move fast with AI, we're doing it with the controls and accountability our customers deserve."

The certification extends Typeform's existing security and privacy foundation, including SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliance. It also follows Typeform's commitment to the Cloud Security Alliance's AI Safety Initiative pledge, moving from public commitment to independent validation of the systems and practices Typeform has put in place.

As Typeform expands its AI engagement platform, the certification gives customers added assurance that the company's newest AI-powered products are being developed within a structured governance framework. In recent months, Typeform launched Growth Flow, an AI-powered customer lifecycle solution that turns form responses into automated workflows for capture, enrichment, conversion, and engagement. Typeform also launched Research Flow, an AI-powered research agent that helps teams design studies, recruit participants, run AI-moderated surveys and interviews, and synthesize insights in hours instead of weeks. Both products were developed within the AI governance framework now independently validated by ISO/IEC 42001.

To learn more, visit Typeform's Trust Center at https://trust.typeform.com/.

About Typeform

Typeform is the AI engagement platform that turns forms into workflows. Originally known for making forms worth filling out, Typeform now combines human-first design with AI-powered automation to help businesses turn every response into action. Trusted by more than 150,000 customers, including 95% of the Fortune 500, Typeform integrates with tools including Slack, Zapier, Canva, and Klaviyo. For more information, visit typeform.com.

SOURCE Typeform S.L.