WUHAI, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TYWH, a calcium carbide supplier with nineteen years of international export experience, has published its 2025 export performance figures, confirming a sustained gas yield of 300 litres per kilogram across acetylene-grade specifications of 25mm and above, particle size deviation below five percent across all specifications, and nitrogen-sealed packaging applied to every outbound shipment as a baseline delivery standard. The figures cover all international orders fulfilled during the 2025 calendar year and are being formally released to support procurement evaluations by industrial buyers like acetylene producers and steel mills in Europe and South America.

Calcium Carbide Supplier TYWH Reports 300 L/kg Gas Yield and Sub-5% Particle Deviation Across All 2025 Calcium Carbide Export Shipments, Exceeding Typical Market Levels

What European Buyers Are Looking For

Domestic calcium carbide producers across Western Europe have scaled back output steadily under energy cost pressure, leaving buyers with fewer reliable local sourcing options. Among calcium carbide companies active in international supply, the gap between what buyers require on paper and what arrives at port has become a recurring procurement risk. Procurement teams at acetylene plants and steel mills are now asking harder questions of their suppliers: Does the product meet your required particle size pass rate? Does the particle sizing match your generator specifications? Can you provide REACH documentation before we raise a purchase order? TYWH has chosen to make its 2025 performance data publicly available as a reference for procurement decisions.

Founder Statement

"Nineteen years ago we started by trading calcium carbide. We moved into processing because we kept hearing the same thing from buyers: the product arrives, but the sizing is off, or the gas yield is lower than quoted, or the packaging failed in transit," said Mr. Pan, Founder of TYWH. "Everything we have built since then has been about closing those gaps. Publishing these numbers publicly is how we hold ourselves to the same standard we ask our buyers to trust."

Breaking Down the Specifications

Gas Yield: 300 L/kg for Specifications of 25mm and Above

TYWH's 2025 shipment records confirm a sustained gas yield of 300 litres per kilogram across calcium carbide specifications of 25mm and above — the size range that acetylene production facilities typically source. The figure sits at least five litres per kilogram above what most suppliers quote for comparable grades, and it holds across twelve months of order fulfilment rather than a single test batch. For acetylene producers who treat gas yield as a direct input cost, the difference between a supplier who quotes a peak figure and one who delivers it consistently is a difference that shows up in their operating economics every month.

Particle Sizing: Sub-5% Deviation Across Custom Specifications

TYWH processes calcium carbide across a size range from 2 to 4mm for steel desulfurization applications through to 25-50mm for standard acetylene generation, with specifications determined by each buyer's equipment and process requirements rather than fixed catalogue grades. Across all grades supplied, particle size deviation is controlled below five percent, verified through the COA issued with every shipment. Particle size pass rate is controlled through a crushing and screening sequence using purpose-designed screens, with sizing managed through the crushing and screening relationship rather than upstream intervention. The result is a consistent pass rate that acetylene generator operators and steel mill procurement teams can verify batch by batch through the COA supplied with each shipment. Consistent sizing prevents the unplanned downtime that comes when a batch runs outside the specification a generator was set up to handle.

Nitrogen-Sealed Packaging: Standard on Every Export Order

All calcium carbide leaving the TYWH facility is packed in UN-certified steel drums and sealed with a nitrogen injection that clears residual air and prevents combustible gas accumulation inside the container. All calcium carbide leaving the TYWH facility is packed in steel drums compliant with UN transport regulations and sealed with a nitrogen injection that clears residual air and prevents combustible gas accumulation inside the container.

Shelf life under nitrogen seal extends to between two and three years. For buyers in Europe and South America, where ocean transit regularly runs four to six weeks, the protocol addresses the core risk of receiving product that has degraded in transit.

Client Base and Application Segments

TYWH's active client roster of more than 300 industrial accounts across over 200 countries and regions includes Madhuraj, LINDE, Air Liquide, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and TATA Steel. Shipments serve two primary application segments. In acetylene gas production, calcium carbide acts as the primary feedstock for industrial gas plants generating acetylene for welding, cutting and chemical synthesis. In steel desulfurization, small-fraction calcium carbide is used as a desulfurizing agent in Hot Metal Desulfurization(HMD) and Secondary Metallurgy processes, where consistent particle sizing is critical to metallurgical process control.

"The clients we work with at the top of the steel and gas industries have audited our facility, reviewed our quality data and made their procurement decisions based on what they found," Mr. Pan said. "We are publishing these specifications publicly because the standard we hold for them is the same standard every buyer should be able to expect."

Order Fulfilment and Delivery Timelines

TYWH runs eight automated processing lines with an annual output capacity of 120,000 metric tons and currently holds 10,000 metric tons of warehouse storage, maintained specifically to ensure order continuity without gaps in supply. For buyers placing orders against available stock, shipments are typically dispatched within seven to fifteen business days. To support growing demand, warehouse capacity is scheduled for expansion to 20,000 metric tons in 2026, further reinforcing the company's ability to fulfil large or time-sensitive orders without disruption. Standard lead times across all destinations run from seven to twenty-five business days depending on specification and port of discharge.

Documentation and Compliance

TYWH export shipments are supported by REACH registration under EU chemical import regulations, per-batch, Certificate of Analysis covering gas yield, phosphine content (PH3), hydrogen sulphide content (H2S) and size through rate, SGS certification, and ISO certification across quality management (9001), environmental management (14001) and occupational health and safety (45001). Silicon iron content in TYWH's processed output is consistently maintained at low levels, as documented in per-batch COA records, supporting cleaner downstream performance in both acetylene generation and steel treatment applications.

About TYWH

TYWH is a calcium carbide supplier and export specialist founded in Tianjin in 2007. The company operates its primary calcium carbide processing and packaging facility in Wuhai, Inner Mongolia, within China's principal calcium carbide raw material region. TYWH provides custom-crushed, nitrogen-sealed and export-ready calcium carbide to more than 300 industrial clients across over 200 countries and regions, with primary export markets in Europe and South America. Annual processing capacity stands at 120,000 metric tons with 10,000 metric tons of bonded storage. The company holds REACH, SGS and triple ISO certification covering quality, environmental and safety management. Visit www.tjtywh.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Company: Wuhai TYWH Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Head Office: Lao Shidan Project Area of Hainan Industrial Park, Hainan District, Wuhai City, Inner Mongolia, China

WhatsApp: +86 178 2227 2992

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TYWHCalciumCarbide/

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tywhcalciumcarbide

Official Website: www.tjtywh.com

SOURCE Wuhai TYWH Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.