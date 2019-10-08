U2 'THREE' EP LIMITED EDITION 12" BLACK VINYL EP REISSUE To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of U2's First Ever Release
Oct 08, 2019, 13:03 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Records and UMC today announce a new limited edition vinyl reissue from U2 celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's first release Three. Remastered in 2019 and pressed on 180g black vinyl, this limited-edition vinyl EP Three (1979) will be released on November 29th, 2019 via independent retailers. For details of participating record stores visit www.recordstoreday.com.
Three
LIMITED EDITION 12" EP BLACK VINYL
Originally released in Ireland in September 1979, the Three EP features three songs recorded at Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin with producer Chas De Whalley – "Out Of Control," "Stories For Boys" and "Boy-Girl."
The A-side was chosen via a listener poll on Dave Fanning's RTÉ (Irish national radio) music show. All songs have been remastered for this reissue.
- Numbered release, limited edition of 17,000
- 12" single on 180g black vinyl, cut at 45 rpm
- Full color outer sleeve featuring new artwork, with die cut hole for label
- 40th anniversary noted on discs labels and sticker
Tracklist:
Side A
1. Out Of Control – 2019 remaster
Side B
1. Stories For Boys – 2019 remaster
2. Boy-Girl – 2019 remaster
Three is a Black Friday exclusive for independent retailers. For details of participating record stores visit www.recordstoreday.com.
SOURCE UMe
Share this article