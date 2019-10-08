U2 'THREE' EP LIMITED EDITION 12" BLACK VINYL EP REISSUE To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of U2's First Ever Release

Originally released in Ireland in September 1979, the Three EP features three songs recorded at Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin with producer Chas De Whalley – "Out Of Control," "Stories For Boys" and "Boy-Girl."

The A-side was chosen via a listener poll on Dave Fanning's RTÉ (Irish national radio) music show. All songs have been remastered for this reissue.

Numbered release, limited edition of 17,000

12" single on 180g black vinyl, cut at 45 rpm

Full color outer sleeve featuring new artwork, with die cut hole for label

40th anniversary noted on discs labels and sticker

Tracklist:

Side A

1. Out Of Control – 2019 remaster

Side B

1. Stories For Boys – 2019 remaster

2. Boy-Girl – 2019 remaster

Three is a Black Friday exclusive for independent retailers. For details of participating record stores visit www.recordstoreday.com.

