UAV (Drone) Jammers Market worth $5.90 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the UAV (Drone) Jammers Market is projected to grow from USD 1.77 billion in 2026 to USD 5.90 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing use of drones in asymmetric threats, expanding counter-UAS deployments, and the need for non-kinetic drone neutralization across sensitive sites.

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UAV (Drone) Jammers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.77 billion

USD 1.77 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.90 billion

USD 5.90 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 27.2%

UAV (Drone) Jammers Market Trends & Insights:

UAV (Drone) jammers are increasingly used to block unauthorized drone communication and navigation signals. They help protect military personnel, critical infrastructure, public events, and sensitive sites from surveillance, security risks, and other threats caused by drones.

Based on deployment, the fixed site jammer segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.9% between 2026 and 2031.

Based on end user, the homeland security & law enforcement segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing UAV (Drone) jammers market with a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.

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Based on technology, the conventional segment is expected to hold a larger market share than the AI segment in 2031.

The conventional segment is expected to remain larger because most UAV jammer deployments still depend on proven RF and GPS/GNSS jamming methods. Defense forces, border agencies, airports, prisons, and critical infrastructure operators still prefer these systems as they are cost-effective, easier to procure, simple to operate, and are already tested in field conditions. Conventional jammers are also available in different formats such as handheld, man-portable, vehicle-mounted, and fixed-site systems, which makes them useful for different deployment needs. While AI-based jammers are getting more attention, their adoption is still limited due to higher cost, complex integration, and longer validation cycles.

The homeland security & law enforcement segment is poised to become the fastest segment of the UAV (Drone) jammers industry by end user.

This segment is expected to grow fast as police, border security, prison authorities, airport security teams, and critical infrastructure agencies are facing more drone misuse in civilian and domestic security areas. Small drones are increasingly being used for illegal surveillance, contraband delivery, perimeter intrusion, crowd disruption and monitoring of sensitive government sites. UAV jammers provide these agencies with a non-kinetic means to disrupt RF control links and GPS/GNSS navigation, potentially forcing unauthorized drones to land or return to their operators. The rising need for portable, easy-to-deploy and quick-response counter-drone tools is driving higher adoption of handheld and man-portable jammers across homeland security and law enforcement applications.

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North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for UAV (Drone) jammers during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate as drone-related security risks are now moving beyond military use cases. Airports, prisons, border areas, energy facilities, public venues, and government buildings are also facing higher drone risks. This is creating stronger demand for both portable and site-based jammer systems that can respond quickly to unauthorized drones used for surveillance, smuggling, disruption, or possible attacks.

Growth is also supported by the presence of established counter-UAS technology providers, regular field testing and faster adoption of newer jammer formats such as drone jamming guns, man-portable systems and vehicle-mounted units. Agencies in the region are also moving from small pilot deployments to broader layered counter-drone programs, where jammers are used along with detection sensors to improve response time and coverage. This shift is expected to support faster procurement across defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications.

TRD Systems Pte Ltd (Singapore), Drone Shield Limited (Australia), ASELSAN (Turkey), Dedrone Holdings, Inc. (US), and Enterprise Control Systems Ltd. (UK) are among the leading players in the UAV (Drone) jammers companies.

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