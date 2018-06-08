UAW-Chrysler National Training Center Files Civil Suit for Recovery of Embezzled Funds

"Alphons Iacobelli and Jerome Durden were participants in crimes committed against the NTC. Their conduct not only victimized the NTC, but also has resulted in indictments and convictions for violations of federal law," said Shawn Fain and Tom Rolands, Co-Directors of the NTC.

Fain and Rolands noted that the NTC has taken a number of substantial, proactive measures to ensure this type of illegal activity will not be repeated. Some of the actions taken include: imposition of stringent internal accounting controls; adoption and strict enforcement of newly revised expense policies; retention of an independent accounting firm to audit the NTC's financial statements, and the hiring of an in-house Controller along with new personnel in various leadership positions at the NTC.

"The NTC has zero tolerance for wrongdoing, and will work tirelessly to ensure that it operates to fulfill its intended purpose and to see that every dollar under its control is properly spent and accounted for," Fain and Rolands added.

About the NTC. The NTC is a joint effort between the UAW and FCA to provide education, training and re-training aimed at creating a world-class workforce that can effectively compete in the global market. Organized in 1985 through contract negotiations, the NTC is governed by an eight-member board, four appointed by the UAW and four appointed by FCA. The NTC has played an important role in helping achieve a world-class workforce through union-management cooperation and a commitment to lifelong learning.

The NTC offers a comprehensive range of programs and services designed to help workers achieve success on and off the job. These services address key areas such as creating and maintaining a respectful, non-discriminating, non-threatening workplace; new hire orientation program; health, safety and ergonomics training; continuing education/career development; and employee assistance program training. The NTC also houses the World Class Manufacturing Academy (WCMA) and Technical Training Center in Warren, Michigan, as well as support and oversight of a Regional Training Center in Kokomo, Indiana.

For more information, visit: www.uaw-chrysler.com

