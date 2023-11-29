Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation announces installing peanut sprout daily 1,000 kg output growing facility.

News provided by

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation

29 Nov, 2023, 03:15 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation (USC) pioneers Sustainable Peanut Sprout Cultivation with a Groundbreaking Facility in Taiwan.

USC proudly announces the opening of a groundbreaking facility in Taiwan focused on producing peanut sprouts, with an impressive daily output of 1,000 kilograms. USC aims to lead the industry by becoming the first to cultivate peanut sprouts on a large scale using organic methods without any chemical agents.

Continue Reading
Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation announces installing peanut sprout daily 1,000 kg output growing facility.
Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation announces installing peanut sprout daily 1,000 kg output growing facility.

This innovative facility operates with minimal energy, using only water for cultivation. Remarkably, peanut sprouts grow 3.5 times their weight in just five days. USC has developed this cost-effective technology to expand production rapidly, overcoming challenges often seen in traditional methods, such as bacterial and fungal issues. Professor Chiu, known as Taiwan's 'King of Peanuts,' confirms that peanuts affected by these contaminants struggle to sprout.

USC inventor Chang remarks, "Peanut sprouts are a rarity in the market, and cultivating them is fraught with challenges and high failure rates, leading to their scarcity."

Peanut sprouts are a veritable boon for health, boasting an abundance of resveratrol - a compound with concentrations 100 times greater than in peanuts, and with significantly lower fat content. Peer-reviewed studies have attributed a multitude of health benefits to Resveratrol, ranging from anti-aging to cardioprotection and beyond, underscoring its substantial life-extending potential.

USC has ingeniously crafted four distinct models for cultivating various vegetables and fruits, including bean sprouts (MS001), peanut sprouts (PS101), leafy vegetables (LV201), and vine vegetables and fruits (VV301). Previously, USC has successfully marketed mung bean sprout facilities in Taiwan and Mainland China, with a daily production capacity of 37,500 kilograms across 25 growing lines. It is now sold at several chain stores, including Carrefour Taiwan. USC is committed to introducing freshly germinated sprouts to the Taiwanese market - a nutritious and tantalizing culinary delight. These first-day sprouts of mung beans, black beans, and soybeans, which are currently rare in the market. These first-day sprouts are not only fresh and nutritionally rich but also free from any use of chemical additives.

In addition to independently or in collaboration with partners cultivating vegetables and fruits, we will also process these foods into various products such as snacks, cookies, desserts, savory pies, pickles, and more.

Michael Lai, USC founder, said "basically we will mainly develop our own vegetable business across the world. But we are also looking for partners who would like to have a joint venture, license or even buy our facility. By implementing our Ubisprouting technology, we all together can do a better environmental and friendly cultivation to produce more various food for our wonderful planet citizen."

For more detailed information on Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation and our innovative agricultural solutions, please visit our website at www.ubisprout.com

[Keywords: Peanut Sprout, Sprout, Indoor Farming, Agriculture, Organic Food, Resveratrol, Vegetable]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285970/Ubiquity_Sprouting_Corporation_announces_installing_peanut_sprout_daily_1_000.jpg

Also from this source

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation kündigt den Bau einer Anlage für den Anbau von Erdnusssprossen mit einer Tagesleistung von 1.000 kg an.

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation kündigt den Bau einer Anlage für den Anbau von Erdnusssprossen mit einer Tagesleistung von 1.000 kg an.

Die Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation (USC) leistet mit einer bahnbrechenden Anlage in Taiwan Pionierarbeit beim nachhaltigen Anbau von Erdnuss-Sprossen....
USC anuncia una instalación de cultivo de brotes de cacahuete con una producción diaria de 1.000 kg.

USC anuncia una instalación de cultivo de brotes de cacahuete con una producción diaria de 1.000 kg.

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation (USC) son pioneros en el cultivo sostenible de brotes de cacahuetes con una instalación innovadora en Taiwán. USC...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.