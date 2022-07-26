DENVER, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCHEALTH has selected August Allen as its augmented reality agency of record.

The Colorado-based healthcare system is leveraging the power of Augmented Reality to create a unique user experience that blends the digital and physical worlds.

UCHEALTH Colorado's largest healthcare system partners with August Allen to integrate Augmented Reality into healthcare.

UCHEALTH continues to lead the healthcare industry as the first hospital system to bring AR technology to the front of their facilities. As a result, patients, staff, and visitors will have the opportunity to interact with a series of augmented reality experiences for applications that include interactive health and wellness features designed to entertain, educate, and relax the user.

August Allen, the Denver-based marketing agency, will lead the charge on creative strategy and development for UCHEALTH's health and wellness AR experiences.

"We are very excited to be the first to bring augmented reality experiences to UCHEALTH. Augmented Reality has grown into its own and has become a critical tool for brands to capture consumer attention and grow a relationship with their customers," Justin Hayes, August Allen's Creative Director.

About August Allen

August Allen is a full-scope digital marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado. They are known for specializing in custom AR solutions and digital marketing services that result in winning campaigns for their clients. For more information about August Allen, please visit augustallen.com.

About UCHEALTH

UCHealth is a not-for-profit health care system headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. The system includes hospitals and facilities throughout Colorado and affiliated hospitals in Wyoming and Nebraska.

