UEFA European Club Competition Finals 2021 Post Event Analysis: Champions League Final Generated $14.7 Million in Media Value for Sponsors from BT Sport & CBS broadcasts, According to Relo Metrics

The 2021 UEFA European club competition finals were the first to welcome fans back into attendance since the pandemic, but at limited capacities.

Just over 14,000 attended the Champions League Final at the Estadio Dragao in Porto, Portugal, while another 9,400 attended the Europa League Final in Gdansk, Poland. UEFA only sold 85 per cent of Champions League Final tickets due to stringent rules put in place regarding the sales of tickets through 24 hour matchday travel packages.

This post-event analysis gives an insight into the commercial impact of both the 2021 Champions League and Europa League Finals, focusing on prize money distribution, ticketing and attendance, media footprint and sponsorship footprint.



Champions League Final viewership was down in Europe but up in the US, while BT Sport, the exclusive UEFA club competition broadcaster in the UK market, achieved a record audience for this year's Europa League Final.



Champions League Final Generated $14.7 Million in Media Value for Sponsors from BT Sport & CBS broadcasts, According to Relo Metrics



BT Sport attracted an average audience of 8.7 million for this year's all-English Champions League Final, less than the 11.3 million which tuned in for the last all-English Champions League final in 2019. Meanwhile, viewership in Italy, France and Germany was also down on previous seasons. 3.65 million watched the Champions League Final in the US, making it the most watched Champions League Final in the US in the past six years and the second most-watched Champions League Final in the past ten years.

The match was also the most live streamed non-NFL sporting event ever in the US. BT Sport drew a record audience for a Europa League Final as an average of 7.4 million tune in for the game between Manchester United and Villareal.



LED perimeter advertising was the top performing sponsorship asset, delivering $11.2 million in media value. Nissan received the most sponsor media value, generating $1.8 million.as supersized LED signage boards, goal line frames and virtual signage.

This report provides an analysis of the commercial impact of the 2021 UEFA European club competition finals.

The report analyses UEFA's prize distribution system and the prize money each finalist earned from competing in the 2021 finals.

The report analyses the ticketing and attendance figures for both the Champions League and Europa League finals.

Insight is provided into both the media and sponsorship footprint of both finals.

