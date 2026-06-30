UFC GYM, NexGen MD Scientific Launch PWR Clinics and Expansion of Longevity Clinic Network

Three clinic locations now under development; PWR brand introduced as the premier in-gym longevity clinic experience, expanding across UFC GYM networks nationwide

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM and NexGen MD Scientific today announced the formal launch of PWR Clinics (Performance, Wellness and Recovery), a co-branded longevity clinic concept developed in collaboration with fitness industry pioneers Adam Sedlack and Bob Thomas. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the partnership first established in February 2026, with three clinic locations now actively under construction and early member response exceeding expectations.

PWR clinics are being built within existing UFC GYM facilities, with confirmed locations in Torrance and Corona, CA. A third location is currently in plan review and will be announced upon confirmation. The partnership intends to scale the PWR Clinics concept across UFC GYM's network and, over time, across multiple gym brands nationwide.

The PWR model delivers medically supervised longevity services, including peptide therapy, GLP-1 programs, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), IV therapy, and aesthetic treatments including Botox and fillers. This will be done inside trusted fitness environments and all programs are provider-guided and tailored to individual member goals, with clinical oversight integrated into every stage of care.

"The early response from members has been hugely encouraging. The interest levels have exceeded our expectations and validated what we believed from the beginning: people want access to these therapies through a source they trust. Their gym is that source. We are very excited about what this partnership is building and where it goes from here." — Bob Thomas, Founder and CEO, NexGen MD Scientific

The partnership represents a convergence of two longstanding forces in health and fitness. NexGen MD Scientific's team brings decades of experience in fitness, wellness, and performance medicine, alongside a fully licensed supply chain, compliant telehealth infrastructure, and pharmaceutical-grade product access. UFC GYM contributes one of the most recognised fitness brands in the world, with more than 200 locations open and 700 in development globally, and a member base with a demonstrated appetite for performance and health optimization.

"At UFC GYM, our commitment has always been to give our members the tools to perform at their best, in the gym and beyond it. PWR deepens that commitment. The response we are seeing from members tells us we are offering something they have been looking for, and we are proud to be building this alongside partners who share our standards." — Adam Sedlack, CEO, UFC GYM

The introduction of the PWR brand consolidates the partnership's identity as it moves toward scale. PWR — Performance, Wellness and Recovery — reflects the three pillars that define the clinic's offering and its positioning within the gym environment: programs designed not just for longevity in isolation, but for the performance and recovery demands of people who are already committed to their physical health.

With construction underway at multiple sites and member interest already demonstrating proof of demand, the partners expect to announce further locations and an expanded launch timeline in the coming months.

To learn more, visit https://www.pwrwellness.co/

About PWR Clinics

PWR is a co-branded longevity clinic concept developed through a partnership between NexGen MD Scientific and UFC GYM. PWR clinics are located within UFC GYM facilities and offer medically supervised performance, wellness, and recovery programs, including peptide therapy, GLP-1 programmes, hormone optimization, IV therapy, and aesthetic treatments. All services are provider-guided and personalised to member goals.

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV). As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand delivers programming and results for all ages and training levels. With over 200 locations open and 700 additional locations in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionised the fitness industry. UFC GYM offers domestic and international franchise opportunities.

About NexGen MD Scientific

NexGen MD Scientific is a longevity medicine supply chain company and telehealth platform serving gyms, medical spas, and clinics across the United States. The company provides pharmaceutical-grade peptides, GLP-1s, and hormone replacement products through a compliant, integrated platform — combining licensed supply, telehealth, and clinical oversight in one system for partner facilities.

SOURCE NexGen MD Scientific; UFC GYM