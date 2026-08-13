UFP Industries to Expand Structural Packaging Capacity with New South Carolina Manufacturing Facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced plans to establish a new UFP Packaging manufacturing facility in Cherokee County, South Carolina, expanding its Structural Packaging capacity and strengthening its ability to serve national industrial customers with custom, value-added packaging solutions.

The project is expected to create 136 new jobs over five years and represents an investment of approximately $5.31 million in real property, machinery and equipment. The facility will manufacture wood packaging products and strengthen UFP Packaging's ability to serve industrial customers, especially those with highly-technical needs, across the Southeast and beyond.

"This project is a strong example of how we are investing in our higher-margin core businesses while expanding the capabilities that differentiate UFP in the market," said Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries. "We've discussed the significant progress our Structural Packaging business unit is making with strategic customers across the industrial economy. This investment supports that strategy. It gives us added capacity, expands our geographic reach and enhances our ability to deliver highly customized solutions that help customers solve difficult packaging and logistics challenges. It also gives us the opportunity to build a team the UFP way — by developing people, promoting from within and creating careers that last. South Carolina's strong manufacturing base, skilled workforce and values-driven business environment make it the right fit for our company and our culture."

UFP Packaging serves industrial, manufacturing and logistics customers with a broad portfolio of packaging products and services, including structural packaging, pallet solutions and protective packaging. Its Structural Packaging business designs and manufactures custom wood, steel, foam and mixed-material packaging solutions for customers with demanding shipping, storage and product-protection requirements.

"Structural Packaging is one of the clearest examples of where our scale, technical knowledge and customer relationships come together," said Scott Worthington, President of UFP Packaging. "Our teams are not simply selling boxes or crates. They are working with customers to understand what they make, how it moves, what risks it faces in transit and how we can design a better solution. This facility and the local South Carolinians who run it will help us support large, national customers with the consistency, engineering support and responsiveness they need as their own operations grow."

The planned South Carolina facility will position UFP Packaging closer to important industrial customers and transportation corridors while increasing production flexibility across its national manufacturing network. It also reflects UFP Industries' continued focus on value-added products, operational excellence and disciplined capital deployment.

"This is exactly the type of opportunity we are focused on," Schwartz continued. "It strengthens a core business, supports above-market growth and reinforces our long-term goal of improving margins and returns by providing more value to our customers, who are often among the nation's top innovators. We are grateful for the support of Cherokee County and the State of South Carolina, and we look forward to building a strong team and operation in the region."

The project remains subject to customary approvals and finalization of related agreements.

About UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries, UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions, manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, visit www.ufpi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated investment, job creation, capacity expansion, customer demand, growth opportunities, operational capabilities and strategic benefits. These statements do not guarantee future performance. UFP Industries undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.