UH Law Webinar Examines Major Supreme Court Rulings

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From tariffs and birthright citizenship to voting rights and separation of powers, recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions are shaping some of the nation's most consequential legal and policy debates. University of Houston Law Center faculty will discuss those rulings and their broader implications during the 2026 U.S. Supreme Court Update on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

"Each Supreme Court term shapes our nation's legal and policy landscape in profound ways impacting many lives," said UH Law Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "Our faculty bring exceptional insight and expertise to these discussions, helping attendees understand not only what the Court decided, but also the broader implications of those decisions for businesses, communities and individuals."

The virtual program will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Central via Zoom and offers three hours of Texas CLE credits.

The program will begin with opening remarks from Dean Baynes, followed by presentations from UH Law faculty members on key cases from the term. Topics and presenters are:

The legality of recent tariffs, presented by Elizabeth Trujillo , Mary Ann & Lawrence E. Faust Professor of Law and founding director of the Initiative on Global Law and Policy for the Americas at UHLC.

, Mary Ann & Lawrence E. Faust Professor of Law and founding director of the Initiative on Global Law and Policy for the Americas at UHLC. Challenges involving birthright citizenship and other immigration restrictions, presented by Seth J. Chandler , Law Foundation Professor of Law.

, Law Foundation Professor of Law. Voting rights, mail-in-ballots and campaign finance issues, presented by David Froomkin , assistant professor of law at UHLC and affiliated faculty in UH's Department of Political Science.

, assistant professor of law at UHLC and affiliated faculty in UH's Department of Political Science. Presidential powers and agency authority, including the impact on Humphrey's Executor , presented by Emily Berman , William B. Bates Distinguished Chair in Law and professor of law.

, presented by , William B. Bates Distinguished Chair in Law and professor of law. Legal challenges involving bans on identity conversion therapy, presented by James D. Nelson, Vison and Elkins Professor of Law.

The webinar will conclude with a roundtable discussion featuring Baynes and all the panelists that will explore the topics in greater detail and offer multiple perspectives.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: "2026 U.S. Supreme Court Update" a virtual program examining some of the most consequential decisions from the Supreme Court's 2025-26 term.

WHO: University of Houston Law Center faculty experts, including Dean Leonard M. Baynes, Emily Berman, Seth Chandler, David Froomkin, James D. Nelson and Elizabeth Trujillo.

Credit: Attendees are eligible to receive:

Three hours of continuing legal education credit (Texas).

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Central Time, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026

WHERE: Online via Zoom

Click here to register

For more information, visit: 2026 U.S. Supreme Court Update | University of Houston Law Center

Media Contact:

For more information, please contact Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected] or Rashda Khan, Communications Director, 325-656-2824, [email protected].

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. U.S. News & World Report ranked the Law Center No. 54 overall among law schools nationwide and ranked UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property and Information Law, and Part-time programs in the Top 10. The Law Center is ranked #9 among U.S. law schools for return on investment (ROI) by LawCrossing and in the ABA Journal. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center