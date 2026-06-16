uiAgent Is Now Clark: Building the Trust Infrastructure of the AI Economy

After growing to more than 35 CPA firm clients, the company expands beyond employee benefit plan audits to power every kind of audit a firm performs and introduces Agent Studio and Methodology Studio, doubling down on its mission to build the trust infrastructure of the AI economy.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, the AI platform for auditors and accounting professionals formerly known as uiAgent, today announced its rebrand alongside a major expansion that extends the platform to every kind of audit a firm performs, and a milestone of more than 35 CPA firm clients, as the company doubles down on its mission to build the trust infrastructure of the AI economy. The company also welcomed three new senior leaders across engineering, product, and design.

The new name marks a turning point. What began as a focused tool for automating audit work has grown into a platform that firms across the country trust with some of their most demanding and highly regulated engagements. The name Clark traces back to the word for a clerk, historically a scholar and trusted keeper of an organization's records and accounts. That is the role the company now plays inside the firms it serves.

"When we started as uiAgent, we were proving a single idea: that AI could do real audit work without asking firms to change how they practice," said Enes Witwit, CEO and Founder of Clark. "More than 35 firms later, we are something bigger than a tool. We are a member of the team people count on. Clark is the name that reflects that trust, and we could not be prouder to carry it."

One Platform for Every Audit

Clark began in employee benefit plan (EBP) audits, one of the most specialized and detail intensive areas in the profession. That was the starting point, not the ceiling. Today Clark covers every audit a firm performs. Full financial statement audits, single audits, not-for-profit audits, payroll audits, and SOC examinations all run on the same platform, available today rather than promised for later.

Agent Studio and Methodology Studio

Alongside the rebrand, Clark is releasing two products that put firms firmly in control of how AI works for them.

Agent Studio lets firms build their own custom agents for the workflows that make their practice unique, without writing code or waiting on a roadmap. Whether it is a recurring procedure, a niche engagement, or a firm specific review step, teams can create agents that work exactly the way they do.

Methodology Studio lets firms teach Clark their own methodology, then go further. Clark follows the firm's approach precisely, surfaces opportunities to strengthen it, and helps the firm double down on the standards and judgment that set it apart.

"Every great firm has a methodology that took decades to build. We are not here to replace it," said Witwit. "With Methodology Studio and Agent Studio, firms can teach Clark exactly how they work and then push that methodology further than they ever could by hand. Your judgment and your standards, amplified. That is the whole point."

Reshaping Methodology for a World of AI-Generated Data

A firm's methodology is its competitive advantage, and Clark is built to protect and sharpen it rather than flatten it the way platforms that force standardization do. But methodology cannot stand still. Audit procedures were designed for a world in which people created the records. As AI begins to generate the transactions, statements, and economic data those procedures were meant to test, the methods used to verify them have to evolve in step.

Clark helps firms make that shift. Through Methodology Studio, firms can reshape and strengthen their approach for what is coming, building the procedures, checks, and evidence standards required to verify AI-generated economic data with the same rigor they apply to everything else. The firms that adapt now will be the ones trusted to stand behind the AI economy later.

"The methodology that audits a world built by people is not the methodology that will audit a world built by AI," said Witwit. "We are helping firms reshape how they work today so they are ready to verify AI-generated data tomorrow. The firms that move now will earn the trust of the next decade."

Building the Trust Infrastructure of the AI Economy

Independent verification has never mattered more. Trust does not scale on its own. It has to be built, checked, and signed for. With this rebrand, Clark is doubling down on a single mission: to build the trust infrastructure of the AI economy, beginning with the firms who carry that responsibility today.

"As AI writes more of the world's work, the question is no longer who can produce. It is who can be trusted," said Witwit. "Audit is what turns output into something people can rely on, and the CPA signature is the one mark that cannot be automated away. We are building the trust infrastructure for that future, and it starts inside the firms doing this work right now."

Three Senior Leaders Join Clark

Clark is also welcoming three senior leaders who are joining to build the company's next chapter.

Robert Kim joins as Head of Engineering from Brex, the corporate spend platform, where he built the travel and spend management product that companies rely on to control and account for how they spend. Financial software like that leaves no room for error, the same standard the audit profession lives by, and that is exactly the discipline Robert brings to Clark.

Matthew Pong joins as Head of Product from BPM, a leading accounting and advisory firm. A CPA who has worked inside the profession Clark serves, Matthew pairs sharp product instinct with a firsthand understanding of how audit work actually gets done.

Brent Warner joins as Head of Design from Tennr, a fast-growing AI company. At Clark, Brent will make powerful audit technology feel simple and intuitive for the professionals who rely on it every day.

"Each of them could build anywhere, and they chose this," said Witwit. "That tells you everything about the moment Clark is in."

A One Time Offer for Certified CPA Firms

To celebrate the rebrand, Clark is offering every certified CPA firm four weeks of complimentary access, running July 1 through July 30, 2026. The offer is available one time and is reserved exclusively for certified CPA firms.

Firms interested in claiming their four weeks can visit getclark.com or contact the Clark team directly.

About Clark

Clark is the AI platform for auditors and accounting professionals, built to power every audit a firm performs. Clark helps firms work faster and with greater confidence, preserving the methodology and professional judgment that define each firm while helping them reshape that methodology to verify AI-generated economic data. Its mission is to build the trust infrastructure of the AI economy. Trusted by more than 35 CPA firms and headquartered in New York, Clark was formerly known as uiAgent.

SOURCE uiAgent