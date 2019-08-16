UK Data Centre Trends Tracker: July 2019 Edition

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DataCentre UK Trends Tracker - July 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Into 2019 and 2020 there has been a series of new UK Data Centre facilities (+10) announced of both expansion of existing facilities and new build Data Centre facilities. The report reveals that the raised floor increased from just over 600k m2 to under 900k over the period December 2015 to June 2019 and MW doubled over the same period to just over 1.2k MW.

The UK edition provides detailed information on the topics of

UK Data Centre pricing, discounts and supplementary charges

UK Data Centre Pricing for Power

UK Data Centre Market Sizing

UK Data Centre Capacity, UK Data Center Total Customer Power (MW)

UK Data Centre clusters

New UK Data Centre developments

New Product Initiatives

Financial Data Centre Results and Developments

UK Data Centre Segments

UK Data Centre Customer Trends

UK Data Centre Pricing Trends

