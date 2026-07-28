UK Micro-Businesses Face a Recycling Deadline Most Don't Know Exists

With the Simpler Recycling deadline for firms under 10 staff landing on 31 March 2027, waste experts warn that the smallest businesses are dangerously unprepared.

GATESHEAD, UK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 1,150,875 micro-businesses employing between one and nine people in the UK right now. By 31 March 2027, those operating in England will need to comply with Simpler Recycling requirements, including separate collections for dry recyclables, food waste, and residual waste. Most, according to Better Waste Solutions, have no idea the clock is running.

Since 31 March 2025, businesses with ten or more employees have been legally required to separate their waste streams: plastic, metal, glass, paper, and card kept apart from food waste, and both apart from residual rubbish.

The legislation was always designed to extend to the smallest firms — it just gave them two additional years to prepare. That window closes in nine months.

Under Simpler Recycling, all workplaces in England must arrange separate collections for three categories of waste. Dry recyclables cover the obvious: plastic bottles, cans, cardboard boxes, and envelopes. Food waste is broader than most owners expect: coffee grounds, tea bags, onion skins, and plate scrapings from a staff kitchen all count, even in offices that don't serve food to customers. Non-recyclable waste goes separately.

Importantly, the headcount that determines whether a business qualifies as a micro-firm is calculated across the whole organisation, not per site. A business with three locations and four staff at each is not a micro-firm — it has twelve employees and fell under the rules in March 2025.

Non-compliance is not a grey area. Starting from 31 March 2027, the Environment Agency can use civil sanctions (including compliance notices) for certain waste offences.

Ignoring a compliance notice is a criminal offence, enforceable under the EA's sanctions and enforcement policy . Waste collectors who fail to collect waste streams separately face their own notices.

No registration is required to use the current exemption. But there is also no mechanism to extend it.

Better Waste's research found that 72% of business leaders say they need more recycling solutions. "Willingness to recycle is prevalent," says James Allgood from Better Waste Solutions. "There just needs to be the opportunity to do so."

About Better Waste Solutions

Better Waste Solutions is a Gateshead-based UK-wide commercial waste management company helping businesses of all sizes manage collections, recycling compliance, and sustainability reporting.

The company works with businesses in retail, hospitality, healthcare, construction, and professional services, keeping contracts flexible, pricing transparent, and collections reliable. Its reliability is confirmed by a five-star rating on Feefo.

More Information

Head office:

Metropolitan House

Longrigg Road Swalwell Gateshead

NE16 3AS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/better-waste/

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 0330 390 7540

Company website: https://betterwaste.co.uk/

SOURCE Better Waste Solutions