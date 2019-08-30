DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Used Car Finance: Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the UK market for secured consumer finance for used cars.

It also includes agreements for used motorcycles, vans and leisure vehicles (e.g. campervans) however cars represent over 95% of the relevant consumer market.

Secured loans are defined as those where the ownership of the vehicle rests with the lender during the life of the agreement.

The report excludes unsecured personal loans that some consumers may use when buying a car, which the author believes is now a relatively minor form of car finance.

It includes agreements for vehicles that might be used for business purposes by individuals but are purchased by consumers rather than the businesses they run.

The report:

Describes the overall used-vehicle market size and historical growth rates.

Profiles 25 largest used vehicle loan providers.

Describes the role of brokers, including firms working with vehicle dealers and those dealing directly with consumers.

Reviews drivers of used vehicle loan growth, setting out historical trends and available forecasts.

Provides our forecast for the market to 2021, supported by evidence from market drivers and industry interviews.

Objectives of the report

This report aims to get behind the publicly available high-level numbers on the number and value of car finance agreements arranged at POS to provide insight into the size and characteristics of the diverse range of lenders within this growing market



Key questions it answers include:

What are the different ways in which car dealer POS finance is offered in the UK?

What are the main types of used vehicle finance products?

How does the process of providing used vehicle loans vary between prime, near-prime and sub-prime customers?

Who are the main finance companies and what are their channels to market?

What is the role of brokers in the market?

What alternatives are there to secured loans for used vehicles?

How could new regulation change the market?

Taking these factors into account, how is the market expected to grow in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this report

What does the report contain?

What are the objectives of this report?

Who is it useful for?

What are the sources and methodology?

Summary

The used car finance market

Market size and growth

Outlook

List of charts and tables

2. Used car finance market

Definition of the market

Types of finance offered to purchase cars

Hire Purchase

Personal Contract Plan (PCP)

Lease

Alternative products

Non-POS car loan

Personal loan

Mortgage further advance

Credit Card

Types of customers

Market size and growth

UK car market

Dealer sales

Franchised dealers

Independent dealers

Other vehicle distributors

Motor finance penetration

Motor finance volumes

Non-prime lending

3. Market Drivers

Regulatory landscape

FCA authorisation

Regulatory requirements

Recent regulatory developments

UK Economic performance

Consumer borrowing

Ability to service borrowing

Wages

Source: Bank of England Financial Stability Report November 2017

Other market drivers

4. Competitive landscape

Overview

Success factors in dealer POS finance

Market size and share

Sub-Prime sector

Split by channel

5. Major lenders

Barclays Partner Finance

Description

Activities

Black Horse (Lloyds Banking Group)

Description

Activities

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Hitachi Capital

Description

Activities

Recent developments

MotoNovo

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Santander UK plc

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Other lenders

1st Stop Car Finance

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Advantage Finance

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Alphera

Description

Activities

Billing Finance

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Blue Motor

Description

Activities

Recent developments

First Response

Description

Activities

Recent developments

JBR Capital

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Mallard Vehicle Finance

Description

Activities

Marsh

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Moneybarn

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Moneyway

Description

Activities

Recent developments

NIIB Group

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Oodle Financial Services

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Paragon

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Private & Commercial

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Raphaels Bank

Description

Activities

Recent developments

Startline

Description

Activities

Recent developments

The Car Finance Company

Description

Activities

Recent developments

6. Other funders

Admiral Loans

Car Finance Limited

Ratesetter

7. Car dealer finance brokers

Auto Union Finance

Creditas

DSG Financial Services

Eurodrive

Evolution Funding

Jigsaw Finance

Mann Island Finance

Motion Finance

Whichdeal Limited

8. Forecasts

Approach

Key driver forecasts

Economic growth

Interest rates

Amount of consumer debt

Unemployment and underemployment

Household disposable income and wages

Used car sales volume forecasts

New car sales volume

Used car sales volume

Our forecast scenario for used car sales volumes

Motor finance penetration

Regulatory impacts

Other drivers of finance penetration

Our forecast scenario for used car finance penetration levels

The forecast used car finance values

9. Appendix: Abbreviations



