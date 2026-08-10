Ultra Clean Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

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Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Aug 10, 2026, 08:30 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

August 11, 2026: Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.
August 19, 2026:  7th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference.

UCT will host one-on-one meetings only.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

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