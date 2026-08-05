Umbra Wins Sole-Source Contract from the National Reconnaissance Office for Radar Commercial Augmentation

This award marks the next phase of Umbra's partnership with the NRO, expanding trusted access to American-built commercial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in support of U.S. national security.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbra, an American space technology company, today announced it has been awarded a sole-source contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) through its Commercial Systems Program Office (CSPO) for radar commercial augmentation (RCA) services. The award is a follow-on to four years of contracted work together, expanding the agency's access to U.S. commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities. Under the program, Umbra will provide the NRO with assured, global tasking capacity across its constellation and deliver high-resolution radar imagery with rapid revisit and low latency directly to government users.

Umbra will provide the NRO with assured, global tasking capacity across its constellation and deliver high-resolution radar imagery with rapid revisit and low latency directly to government users.

"We're honored by the trust the NRO has placed in Umbra to support U.S. intelligence missions," said David Langan, Chief Executive Officer of Umbra. "Today's announcement is an important new chapter in a partnership built on years of consistent delivery for the missions that CSPO supports. Our team is focused on solving the hardest remote sensing challenges in space, and we move at speed to turn new ideas and U.S. technology into better capabilities for national security. We are proud to serve the NRO, and we'll keep proving that American innovation can meet the mission, every day."

Over the past four years, Umbra has been a dedicated partner of the NRO and CSPO, providing more than 100,000 images over critical areas of interest to support U.S. operations worldwide. In that time, Umbra has continued to perform and deliver imagery in all weather conditions, day and night, and through complex environments, demonstrating the operational resilience, reliability, and responsiveness that its U.S. commercial radar brings to the national security space enterprise.

This award builds on Umbra's continued investment in American space capabilities. The company recently announced a new 20,000-square-foot facility in Reston, Virginia, expanding its engineering operations, and is now also operating from its new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in California, where its spacecraft and components are built.

The firm-fixed-price contract includes a one-year base period of performance with two one-year options. The contract positions Umbra to continue investing in U.S. space-based systems and scaling its constellation and services in support of U.S. Government and allied missions.

ABOUT UMBRA

Umbra is an American space technology company delivering advanced systems — from sensors to spacecraft — that empower customers worldwide with unmatched access to high-resolution radar data from space. Operating the most capable Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) constellation on the market, Umbra provides precision imagery in any condition, at any time. With a commitment to First Principles engineering, end-to-end system ownership, and rapid satellite customization, Umbra supports critical missions that deliver information advantages — redefining what's possible in and through space. Umbra is founded and operated in the United States with facilities in Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington, VA and Reston, VA.

MEDIA CONTACTS

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SOURCE Umbra