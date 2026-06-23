UN Global Compact and UNEP FI Advance Ocean Investment Protocol Following Stakeholder Roundtable on Central Banks and Financial Regulators

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact and the Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Initiative, hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), in collaboration with the Greening Financial Regulation Initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF GFRi), today convened leading representatives from central banks, financial regulators, financial institutions, development finance institutions, academia and civil society to discuss updates to the Ocean Investment Protocol, expanding the framework to include recommendations for central banks, financial regulators and supervisors as critical actors in advancing a sustainable ocean economy.

Discussions centred on the growing recognition that ocean decline represents not only an environmental challenge but also a material macro-financial risk with implications for price stability, sovereign creditworthiness and the resilience of the global financial system. Participants explored how ocean-related risks and dependencies can be more effectively incorporated into financial supervision, risk management frameworks and broader efforts to support the transition to a sustainable blue economy.

Held at the historic Lloyd's Register Foundation Building in London, the closed-door roundtable marked an important step in the evolution of the Ocean Investment Protocol, bringing together stakeholders from across the financial system to review and provide feedback on draft recommendations informed by WWF's report, Ocean Health: An Introductory Guide for Central Bankers, Financial Regulators and Supervisors.

Eric Usher, Head of UNEP FI said: "By 2050, the market value of a sustainable ocean economy could reach $5.5 trillion and financial institutions, including banks, insurers and investors, have a central role to play both in terms of the nature-positive and climate-neutral opportunities they can finance, and the harmful impacts they can avoid."

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact said: "The Ocean Investment Protocol serves as critical connective tissue across the sustainable ocean finance ecosystem, helping align companies, investors, insurance, regulators, central banks and policymakers around a shared framework for ocean resilience. By expanding the Protocol to include targeted guidance for central banks, financial regulators and supervisors, it recognizes that safeguarding ocean health is not only an environmental imperative, but also a financial stability issue. The update importantly highlights that many of the tools needed to assess and manage ocean-related risks already exist within the financial system. Ultimately, the Protocol helps create a more cohesive approach to mobilizing capital toward a thriving and sustainable global ocean economy."

Maud Abdelli, Initiative Lead, Greening Financial Regulation Initiative, WWF said: "A sustainable ocean economy depends on a financial system that recognizes both the value of ocean ecosystems and the risks linked to their decline. The expansion of the Ocean Investment Protocol comes at a pivotal moment, inviting central banks, regulators and supervisors to play a more active role in advancing a sustainable ocean economy. Through collective action and guidance, we can build a more consistent approach to assessing ocean-related risks, strengthen financial resilience and help ensure that financial flows support, rather than undermine, the ecosystems on which our economies depend."

The Ocean Investment Protocol was launched by UN Global Compact and UNEP FI's Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Initiative to provide practical guidance for investors, insurers, lenders, governments, development finance institutions and ocean industries seeking to align financial flows with a sustainable and resilient ocean economy. Feedback gathered during today's roundtable will inform the next iteration of the Protocol, broadening its scope to better reflect the role of public financial authorities within the wider ocean finance ecosystem."

Built on WWF's research, the proposed additions recognise that achieving a sustainable blue economy requires the financial system to internalise the true value of ocean ecosystems and better account for ocean-related risks and opportunities. The WWF report highlights a range of tools already available to central banks, financial regulators and supervisors to assess and manage these risks, while supporting alignment between financial markets and the protection and restoration of ocean ecosystems.

Participants examined opportunities for integrating ocean-related considerations into financial stability assessments, supervisory expectations, sustainable finance frameworks and risk management processes. Discussions also focused on how central banks, regulators, financial institutions and other stakeholders can work together to create a more cohesive ocean finance ecosystem capable of mobilizing investment towards sustainable ocean industries and resilient marine ecosystems.

Insights from the roundtable will now be incorporated into a revised draft for consultation of the Ocean Investment Protocol. UN Global Compact and UNEP FI's Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Initiative will continue engaging stakeholders in the coming months as they refine the recommendations and strengthen the Protocol's role as a practical framework for aligning financial decision-making with a sustainable, inclusive and resilient ocean economy.

Notes to Editors

About the Ocean Investment Protocol

The Ocean Investment Protocol is a framework developed by the UN Global Compact and UNEP FI's Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Initiative to support the integration of ocean-related considerations into financial and investment decision-making. It provides guidance to financial institutions, governments, development finance institutions and ocean industries on aligning capital allocation with a sustainable ocean economy while supporting healthy, productive and resilient ocean ecosystems.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

About WWF's Greening Financial Regulation

Initiative (GFRi)

WWF's Greening Financial Regulation Initiative (GFRi) seeks to place climate and environmental risks at the heart of the financial system. Through this initiative, WWF aims to demonstrate the interconnections between financial risks and environmental risks like climate change, water scarcity and biodiversity decline. GFRi engages policymakers, central banks, financial regulators and supervisors to support the integration of these risks into financial mandates, supervisory frameworks, and operational practices. Through this work, WWF provides scientific research, analytical tools, assessments, and technical assistance to help raise ambition in global sustainable finance policy. For more information, visit panda.org/gfr or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE United Nations Global Compact