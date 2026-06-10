UndoAge and Novonesis Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive High-Quality Development of China's Probiotic Industry

Beijing, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UndoAge and Novonesis, a global biosolutions company backed by Novo Holdings, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Beijing on June 9. The partnership will deepen collaboration in probiotics and microbiome health, with a focus on high-growth consumer segments including stomach health and digestive wellness and women's intimate health and microbiome balance. Together, the two companies will explore new pathways for translating scientific research into market-ready applications, advancing the use of scientifically documented strains, proprietary biosolution, and elevating health-oriented consumer services.

Photo: Dr. Zhou Jin, Head of Human Health Biosolutions, China, Novonesis (left), and Zhu Xiaomu, Founder and CEO of UndoAge

The collaboration will leverage the complementary strengths of both parties in scientific innovation, ingredient technology, brand development, and market services. It is designed to support higher standards for probiotic products in China and provide consumers with more transparent, science-backed health solutions.

Focusing on Microbiome Health to Meet the Demands of Health-Conscious Consumers

As China's "Healthy China" national strategy continues to gain momentum, public health awareness is rising steadily and demand for nutrition and wellness products is becoming increasingly segmented. Probiotics, a vital component of the microbiome health landscape, are expanding beyond foundational gut health into diverse applications including gastric wellness, women's health, and immune support.

Novonesis, formed in 2024 through the merger of two longstanding biotech multinationals — Novozymes and Chr. Hansen — brings deep expertise in biosolutions and microbiome science, with extensive capabilities in probiotic strain development, clinical research, and industrial application. UndoAge is a consumer health and wellness company focused on science-based nutritional products and health management solutions for consumers worldwide, with a sustained focus on evolving Chinese consumer needs in nutritional supplementation, science-based health maintenance, and wellness management.

Under the terms of the partnership, the two companies will work to advance the commercialization of Novonesis's proprietary probiotic strains and solutions in China's consumer health market. As inaugural projects, the collaboration will focus on two product categories: Pylopass™-based postbiotic products will focus on supporting stomach health and digestive wellness, and Urex™-based probiotic products addressing women's microbiome health.

Deepening Industry Synergies to Enhance Product Transparency and Scientific Rigor

The signing represents more than a collaboration at the ingredient level — it reflects a broader trend of upstream-downstream synergy across the health consumer value chain.

Through the partnership, UndoAge will strengthen its connections with upstream research institutions and ingredient suppliers, driving greater transparency and standardization across product development, ingredient traceability, quality management, and consumer communication. Novonesis will contribute its expertise in microbial R&D, formulation support, and technical services to provide a solid scientific foundation for the co-developed products.

As the collaboration progresses, both parties will explore additional opportunities in product development, technical exchange, and science communication, with a particular emphasis on making strain traceability, scientific evidence, and quality management systems more accessible and visible to consumers.

Flagship Products Targeting Segmented Health Needs

According to the partnership roadmap, the two companies will initially focus on advancing two product lines.

Pylopass™-based postbiotic products will target stomach health and digestive wellness, addressing the growing need for stomach care driven by modern dietary irregularities and lifestyle factors, and exploring the value of postbiotics in everyday gastric wellness.

Urex™-based probiotic products will focus on women's microbiome health, addressing the specific wellness needs of female consumers and promoting the delivery of more professional, gentle, and science-based health product solutions.

Product development will draw on Novonesis's deep technical expertise and strain research in the probiotics space, combined with UndoAge's insights into the Chinese consumer market, to enhance the scientific rigor, relevance, and quality consistency of the resulting products.

Leadership Perspectives: Driving Health Industry Development Through Scientific Innovation

Dr. Zhou Jin, China Head of Human Health Biosolutions at Novonesis, stated: "Novonesis has long been committed to delivering more scientific and sustainable health solutions to consumers worldwide through biotechnology innovation. The Chinese health consumer market holds tremendous potential, with growing demand for professional, science-backed products. Through our collaboration with UndoAge, we hope to bring more evidence-based microbiome solutions to the Chinese market and jointly promote the healthy and standardized development of the probiotics industry."

Zhu Xiaomu, Founder and CEO of UndoAge, stated: "Our strategic partnership with Novonesis marks an important step in UndoAge's efforts to deepen the application of high-quality and science-backed ingredients, and proprietary strains and technologies. We will continue to put consumer needs at the center of everything we do, invest in product development and supply chain excellence, and work alongside world-leading research and ingredient partners to deliver more transparent, professional, and trustworthy nutrition and health products for Chinese consumers."

Jointly Promoting the Standardized Development of China's Probiotics Market

The probiotics sector is increasingly shifting from rapid expansion toward science-led, quality-focused development. The probiotics sector is at a critical juncture, transitioning from rapid growth to high-quality development. Going forward, competitive advantages will depend less on marketing and distribution alone, and increasingly on strain research, clinical evidence, product standards, supply chain transparency, and consumer education.

The strategic partnership between UndoAge and Novonesis is expected to facilitate the effective alignment of premium scientific resources with Chinese consumer market demand, and provide a new model for the standardized development of probiotic products and the broader upgrade of health-conscious consumption.

Both parties affirmed that the signing marks the beginning of a deeper, ongoing collaboration in the field of microbiome health, with the shared goal of advancing China's probiotics industry toward a more scientific, standardized, transparent, and high-quality future.

SOURCE UndoAge