UNEDO NAMED APPLE'S APP OF THE DAY

Unedo delivers a human-written, culturally distinctive Spanish language learning experience

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unedo, a daily Spanish app for intermediate and heritage speakers, has been named Apple's App of the Day. This follows Unedo's selection for Apple's Best New Apps 2026, marking a pivotal moment for the tens of millions of Spanish learners the language industry has long overlooked.

There are 68 million Latinos in the United States, and 44.5 million speak Spanish at home (Pew Research Center, 2025; US Census Bureau, ACS, 2024). Three audiences have been left behind: high-achieving adults who have outgrown beginner apps; Gen X and Millennial learners burned out on gamified streak-keeping; and Latinos who grew up with Spanish in the air but were never formally taught. Unedo was built for all three.

Unedo operates on the premise that language lives within culture. Topics range from the upcoming Almodóvar movie, to the origins of the word Boricua, Dua Lipa's restaurant stops in Mexico City, and why Mexican folk music sounds like polka. Written by contributors across the Spanish-speaking world who share stories about things they love, the experience is designed to take 5-10 minutes a day:

Sparks : Puzzle games that unlock the editorial feature.

: Puzzle games that unlock the editorial feature. Weekly Spotlights: Deep dives into themes like iconic Spanish fashion designers or the origins of lucha libre.

Deep dives into themes like iconic Spanish fashion designers or the origins of lucha libre. Rewind: A personalized vocabulary library from every session.

Co-founders Olivier Peyre and Sonia Salvador, who've spent years building the best experiences and apps for top brands, imagined Unedo after hearing friends say they'd forgotten the language they'd spent years learning. Their goal: build the most interesting language app in the world. One user described it as 'content for native speakers, but with training wheels.'

"We've always been focused on making people feel connected to language through culture," said Peyre. "With Unedo, we built a platform to tell hundreds of stories a year, using language as the entry point."

"People didn't want more lessons," said Salvador. "They wanted a reason to come back. The stories bring readers to the culture and destination, and that's what makes the language stick."

Unedo is independent, ad-free, and self-funded. Unedo's editorial approach is built around human-created content — the writing, the voice, and the cultural perspective come from real people in the places they cover.

About Unedo

Unedo is a daily Spanish app for learners past the basics, built on the premise that language lives within culture. Puzzles, a personal dictionary, and human-written stories from contributors across the Spanish-speaking world serve heritage speakers reclaiming the language, intermediate learners who have exhausted every other option, and anyone who wants more from Spanish than a streak counter. Independent, ad-free. Available at unedo.com and unedo.app/store.

SOURCE Unedo