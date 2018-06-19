"Unequaled Commitment to Its Clients' Success": CPower Awarded 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award for North American Demand Response Industry

"To achieve leadership in customer value is never an easy task," said David Frigstad, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan, "but it is one made even more difficult considering today's competitive intensity, customer volatility, and economic uncertainty… Within this context, your receipt of this Award signifies an even greater accomplishment."

John Horton, President and CEO of CPower, added, "It is an honor to receive this award, mainly because of everything it stands for—Customer Value Leadership. Our slogan at CPower is 'We're Here To Help'. This means we're going to help our customers master their organization's energy spend, improve their bottom line and enhance their sustainability efforts. When our customers succeed, we are in alignment with everything we stand for here at CPower."

Frost & Sullivan's research identified several key aspects of the CPower experience that consistently deepen customer relationships and deliver a clear, demonstrable ROI, including:

Customer service experience , exemplified by an end-to-end "People-Powered Process" business philosophy and dedicated CPower teams in each open independent service operator (ISO) market





, exemplified by an end-to-end "People-Powered Process" business philosophy and dedicated CPower teams in each open independent service operator (ISO) market Exceptional price/performance value , ensured by customizing energy goals and conducting ongoing CPower training and preparedness programs, resulting in significant ROI for clients





, ensured by customizing energy goals and conducting ongoing CPower training and preparedness programs, resulting in significant ROI for clients Operational efficiency , in which keeps all back-end operations of CPower's business—enrollment, dispatch, settlement, and payments—in house, empowering the company to be significantly more efficient and proactive in addressing customer-related issues

Frost & Sullivan also noted that CPower's branding strategy—great customer experience and client success—positions CPower as a market leader prepared to expand into Canada, and tap into rising opportunities, such as, DERs (distributed energy resources), energy efficiency (EE), and energy storage + demand response. "This proactive initiative clearly exemplifies the direction and growth strategy that CPower wishes to take and will no doubt maintain ahead of the competition when such markets fully mature," they said.

About CPower

CPower is a demand-side energy management solutions provider. We help commercial, industrial and government organizations of all types in the open U.S. energy markets save on energy costs, earn revenue through energy curtailment, enhance their sustainability efforts, and contribute to a balanced, reliable grid. We create customized energy strategies designed to help our customers achieve success through demand response and demand management programs including automated curtailment, storage, and energy efficiency monetization. For more information on how CPower can help your organization, please visit CPowerEnergyManagement.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. For more information on Growth Partnerships, please visit http://www.frost.com.

Media Contact

CPower Energy Management

Glenn Bogarde

Senior Vice President, Sales

Glenn.Bogarde@CPowerEnergyManagement.com

410-346-5294

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unequaled-commitment-to-its-clients-success-cpower-awarded-2018-customer-value-leadership-award-for-north-american-demand-response-industry-300667428.html

SOURCE CPower

Related Links

http://CPowerEnergyManagement.com

