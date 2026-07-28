UniCarriers® Forklifts Honors Select Equipment Sales, Inc. with the 2025 President's Award at Premier Club Celebration

Presented to one dealership that exemplifies operational excellence and superior performance, the President's Award represents the highest level of achievement within the UniCarriers® Forklift dealer network. This year's recognition marks another milestone for Select Equipment Sales, Inc., which has been named a Premier Club dealer 10 times, with eight consecutive years. The award also represents the dealer's second President's Award, following its first honor received in 2014.

"The President's Award recognizes a dealer that sets the standard for excellence across our network," said Berry Mansfield, president of Logisnext Americas. "Select Equipment Sales, Inc. has consistently shown its exceptional leadership, operational excellence and dedication to customer success, and we're proud to honor the dealer for positioning the UniCarriers brand as a leader in the material handling industry."

"Receiving the President's Award for a second time is an incredible honor and a testament to our entire team's dedication," said Madison Allen, president of Select Equipment Sales, Inc. "For the past 16 years, we've been a UniCarriers® Forklift dealer, building lasting customer relationships and striving for excellence every day."

The President's Award reflects Logisnext Americas' ongoing commitment to celebrating dealers that embody the values of the UniCarriers® Forklifts brand: performance, reliability, and partnership. Through its network of authorized UniCarriers dealers, Logisnext Americas will continue delivering trusted expertise, dependable service, and innovative material handling solutions that help customers operate with confidence.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Logisnext Americas

Driving Innovation. Delivering Solutions.

Logisnext Americas Inc. has been delivering innovative material handling and automation solutions for over 100 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we simplify material handling for our customers with a complete portfolio of advanced products across five leading brands – Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts, Logisnext Forklifts, and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation systems. Backed by an extensive dealer network, we provide industry-leading service and support to keep your operations moving. Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logisnext Co., Ltd. Learn more at www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Select Equipment Sales, Inc.

Select Equipment is your premier resource for new and used forklifts, forklift rental and forklift service in Southern California. We have 5 full-service dealerships. 3 are conveniently located around Los Angeles that primarily serve Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County and San Diego County. Our 4th and 5th locations are in Bakersfield, California. As a trusted, local UniCarriers Forklift dealer we are dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art new and used forklifts and a level of customer service unequaled in the industry. Our large fleet of pre-owned, certified material handling equipment provides cost-effective solutions for a variety of different industries and applications.

Select Equipment has been serving the Southern California area as trusted forklift dealers since 1968. Industries rely on us consistently for heavy duty forklifts and high-quality equipment, industrial batteries, tires, utility vehicles, storage racking, allied equipment and more. For more information about our forklift services and products call (800) 788-7869 today.

SOURCE Logisnext Americas