Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market worth $0.53 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market is projected to reach USD 0.53 billion by 2031 from USD 0.33 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Browse 301 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 291 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.33 billion

USD 0.33 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.53 billion

USD 0.53 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.6%

Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Trends & Insights:

The global unidirectional tapes market is being driven by increased use of composite materials that are lightweight, strong, and performance-enhancing in industries such as automotive, energy, aerospace & defense, sports & leisure, and many others. Unidirectional tapes are superior to traditional reinforcement materials in terms of strength-to-weight ratio, directional reinforcement, design flexibility, and material efficiency. Increased efforts in lightweighting the automotive industry, growth in the manufacture of electric vehicles, increase in the installation of wind energy infrastructure, and higher requirement for advanced aerospace & defense parts are aiding the market growth. Innovations in carbon fiber, glass fiber, thermoplastic & thermoset resins systems, and composite manufacturing are making it easier to use these products. The Asia Pacific region continues to be the largest market because of high levels of manufacturing in the automotive sector, industrialization, and renewable energy developments.

Asia Pacific dominated the unidirectional tapes market with a share of 37.1% in terms of value in 2025.

The carbon fiber segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (9.9%) during the forecast period.

The thermoplastic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (11.2%) during the forecast period.

The energy segment dominated the unidirectional tapes market in 2025.

Toray Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, and Syensqo are star players in the unidirectional tapes market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Barrday Inc., TCR Composites, Inc., and Lineat Composites have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs through well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=262388356

The market for unidirectional tapes is significantly influenced by the presence of various global and regional manufacturers. Companies such as Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Celanese Corporation (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Victrex plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Kordsa Technical Textile Inc. (Türkiye), and Saertex GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) are among the key manufacturers offering unidirectional tapes for a wide range of structural and performance-oriented applications. These companies supply UD tapes made from carbon fibers, glass fibers, and other kinds of fibers, which can be based on thermoplastic and thermosetting resins, and find application in different industries including aerospace & defense, automotive, energy, sports & leisure, marine, and construction, among others.

The carbon fiber segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the unidirectional tapes market during the forecast period.

Carbon fiber is estimated to witness the fastest growth among all segments in the global unidirectional tapes industry owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio and stiffness; lower density; and fatigue resistance relative to that of glass. Rising demand for lightweight materials from sectors such as automotive, aerospace & defense, wind energy, and sports & leisure will boost the demand for carbon fiber UD tapes. The rising number of electric vehicle manufacturers, development of renewable energy infrastructure, and usage of advanced composites in high-performance structures will further drive the market growth. Technological developments in automated tape placement, thermoplastic composite processing, and carbon fiber production will provide more growth opportunities in the future.

The thermoplastic resin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the unidirectional tapes market during the forecast period.

UD tapes made from thermoplastic resins are witnessing increased usage due to their better lightweight, high impact resistance, fast processing, and recyclability properties compared to thermoset systems. Shorter production cycles and automation, such as automated tape laying and automated fiber placement, make them ideal for manufacturing complex composite parts. Their ability to be remelted and welded increases design versatility and ease of incorporation into structures. The rising need for lighter materials in the automotive, aerospace & defense, wind energy, sports & leisure, and industrial sectors is also aiding market growth. Moreover, growing demands for sustainable products and developments in high-performance thermoplastic matrices such as polyamide, PEEK, PEKK, and PPS are boosting the development of recyclable high-performance unidirectional tapes.

The energy end-use industry is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the unidirectional tapes market over the forecast period.

The energy industry is projected to be the fastest growing, because of increasing investments in renewable energy sources, especially in wind energy, where UD tapes are used as reinforcing materials in turbine blade construction. The constant improvement of larger and more effective wind turbine blades is driving the need for light and, at the same time, strong, stiff, and fatigue- and wear-resistant materials. The ability to use UD tapes allows targeted reinforcing fiber placement and thus provides an opportunity to optimize structural performance while decreasing its weight. Moreover, rising worldwide initiatives for CO2 reduction and clean energy generation drive investments in wind energy infrastructure development. Progress in carbon fiber and glass fiber UD tapes, combined with progress in thermoplastics and thermoset resins and advanced composites manufacturing techniques, is driving more applications of UD tapes industry in energy projects. Increased investments in renewable energy in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America will drive segment growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=262388356

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

The development of the Asia Pacific unidirectional tapes market is being fueled by industrialization, growth in automotive and aerospace manufacturing, and investments in renewable energy and infrastructure, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growth in electric car production will increase the need for composite materials, and growth in wind energy capacity will promote the use of UD tapes in turbine blades. Moreover, government policies aimed at promoting advanced materials, hi-tech manufacturing, and renewable energy sources are contributing to market development. Growth in local manufacturing capacities, investments in composite manufacturing capacity, technology advancement, and rising demand for lightweight composite materials will continue to boost the market in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the unidirectional (UD) tapes companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Celanese Corporation (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Victrex plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Kordsa Technical Textile Inc. (Türkiye), and Saertex GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=262388356

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers & Composites Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Fiber & Composite Reports:

Self-adhesive Tear Tapes Market by Width (Up to 2.5 mm, 2.5–5.0 mm, above 5.0 mm), Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), PET, Paper-based, Other Types), End-use Industry (Food, Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electrical & Electronics, E-Commerce, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market by Type (Single-Sided, Double-Sided), Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Rubber), Technology (Solvent, Hot-Melt, Water-Based), Backing (PP, Paper), End-use Industry (Medical & Hygiene), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030

PTFE Tapes and Films Market by Technology (Skived, Cast, Extruded, Expanded PTFE Films & Tapes), Application (Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Solvent, Hot-Melt, Water-Based), Backing Material (PP, Paper, PVC), End-use Industry (Packaging, Healthcare, Electric & Electronics, Automotive) Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Polyimide Films & Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), And Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/unidirectional-tape-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/unidirectional-tape.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets