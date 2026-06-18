UNIFY.C2 Selected to Deliver Integrated Counter-UAS Common Operating Picture at Beale Air Force Base

Open architecture platform will consolidate drone detection, airspace surveillance and Counter-UAS data into a single operational environment while supporting future sensors, response capabilities and mission requirements.

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIFY.C2 announced today that it has been selected as the Common Operating Picture platform for Counter-UAS and drone detection operations at Beale Air Force Base.

The deployment will provide operators with a single interface that consolidates data from existing drone detection, airspace surveillance and Counter-UAS systems, regardless of manufacturer. By unifying information from multiple technologies into one operational environment, UNIFY.C2 will help security personnel and decision-makers monitor airspace activity, assess potential threats and coordinate response actions from a common operating picture.

Beale Air Force Base serves as the home of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and a critical hub for high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations supporting combatant commands worldwide. UNIFY.C2 will enable operators to maintain centralized visibility across multiple sources of airspace security data. The platform's open architecture supports the integration of future sensors, detection technologies and authorized response capabilities without requiring replacement of existing infrastructure.

"Protecting an installation like Beale requires more than a single sensor, single manufacturer or single layer of detection," said Jerry McGee, chief executive officer of UNIFY.C2. "UNIFY.C2 is designed to bring leading technologies together into one operational picture so base defenders and mission leaders can better understand what is happening in the airspace and how to coordinate an appropriate response. We are proud to support the 9th Reconnaissance Wing in its mission while helping establish a flexible foundation for future airspace awareness and security capabilities."

Serving as a unifying software layer for airspace awareness and Counter-UAS operations, UNIFY.C2 will incorporate best-of-breed technologies from cooperative and non-cooperative detection, RF Passive, Remote ID, radar, EO/IR, acoustic systems, cyber counter capabilities and other emerging technologies.

The deployment will reduce the need for operators to move between separate applications and displays during mission operations, improving situational awareness and supporting faster coordination across security, operations and leadership teams. By fusing information from disparate systems into one interface, UNIFY.C2 helps streamline workflows and supports faster, more informed decision-making.

The platform's sensor-agnostic architecture also gives Beale Air Force Base flexibility to adapt as mission requirements evolve and UAS threats become more capable, accessible and difficult to identify in complex airspace environments.

The selection by Beale Air Force Base further expands the use of UNIFY.C2 in environments where organizations require a unified Common Operational Picture, identifying drone threats and enabling security operations across multiple technologies and operational stakeholders.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by Spatial Persistent Systems, is an airspace awareness and Counter-UAS command-and-control platform delivering real-time multi-sensor integration, operational visualization and situational awareness. Purpose-built for defense, government, public safety and critical infrastructure, UNIFY.C2 unifies sensors, responders, effectors and operational systems in one interoperable environment. For more information, visit UNIFYC2.com.

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UNIFY.C2

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SOURCE UNIFY.C2