UNIGROUP NAMES JOHN HARTMANN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniGroup, C.A., a leading transportation and relocation services company, announced today John Hartmann has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 13, 2026.

Hartmann succeeds Kevin A. Krakora, whose leadership concludes as planned following the successful execution of a two-year engagement designed to strengthen UniGroup's financial position, increase equity, enhance shareholder confidence and position the organization for long-term growth.

John Hartmann

"Kevin provided steady and disciplined leadership during an important period for our cooperative," Chairman of UniGroup's Board of Directors Gary Quintalino said. "He helped strengthen our financial foundation, advance key strategic initiatives and position the organization for future success. We are grateful for his contributions and excited to welcome John as our next CEO and for him to continue building on the momentum."

Hartmann brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience leading complex organizations, including success in cooperative governance models. His experience runs across retail, distribution and service-based industries. Throughout his career, Hartmann has driven growth, improved operational performance and led organizations through significant transformation while maintaining a focus on long-term value creation.

"John brings extensive leadership experience, a proven ability to drive performance and a deep appreciation for the cooperative model," Quintalino said. "We are excited to welcome him to UniGroup and look forward to working together to advance our strategy, strengthen Member profitability and growth, and accelerate UniGroup's position as an industry leader."

Hartmann's previous leadership roles include Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Wellness, True Value Company and Mitre 10 as well as Chief Operating Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of buybuy Baby. He also held senior leadership positions with HD Supply, The Home Depot and Cardinal Health. His experience on a number of public and private consumer-facing company boards is also relevant to this new role.

"UniGroup has a strong foundation, a passionate and engaged Board and a talented leadership team," Hartmann said. "I look forward to working alongside the Board, Members and employees to build on that foundation, accelerate the strategy to strengthen member profitability and continue advancing the organization's leadership position in the transportation and logistics industry."

The appointment follows a comprehensive executive search process conducted by UniGroup's Board of Directors.

UniGroup enters this next chapter in a meaningfully stronger financial position, with strategic investments made in technology, marketing and sales, with a leadership team steeped in experience. These areas, as well as operational excellence and technological capabilities, remain central to the Company's long-term growth strategy.

As the parent company of United Van Lines, Mayflower Transit and UniGroup Logistics, UniGroup remains one of the transportation industry's leading organizations. The Company continues to focus on helping Members grow, enhancing customer experience and delivering innovative solutions that strengthen its competitive position in household goods moving and specialty logistics.

About UniGroup

UniGroup is a leading transportation and relocation services company with headquarters in suburban St. Louis. In addition to household goods carriers United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit and logistics company UniGroup Logistics, UniGroup owns other subsidiaries providing goods and services to professional movers.

SOURCE UniGroup