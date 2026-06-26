UNION MARINE NAMED PREMIER REGAL BOATS DEALER FOR THE PNW, LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE 'REGAL ROYALTY CLUB'

SEATTLE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Marine, the Pacific Northwest's premier luxury marine dealership, is proud to announce its official appointment as the region's authorized dealer for Regal Boats' Express Cruiser and Yacht lines. To celebrate this landmark partnership, Union Marine is simultaneously debuting the Regal Royalty Club: an exclusive ownership program designed to deliver complete peace of mind and VIP treatment to luxury boat buyers.

Testing with a view: The 2026 Regal 26 Express Cruiser undergoes authorized functional speed testing on Lake Union's designated course, framed by Seattle

As the newly designated home for Regal Yachts and Express Cruisers in Washington state, Union Marine will showcase these world-class vessels across its prime dealership locations, including Seattle, Issaquah, Fife, and Bellingham. Regal Boats perfectly complements the active, sophisticated lifestyle of Pacific Northwest boaters.

To mark the launch, anyone who purchases a new Regal Express Cruiser or Yacht from Union Marine will automatically unlock a three-year membership into the prestigious Regal Royalty Club, effectively offering three years of zero-cost, worry-free ownership.

The Regal Royalty Club features an elite suite of benefits, including:

Zero-Cost Maintenance: Three full years of completely free manufacturer-recommended services, including all necessary haul-outs.

Three full years of completely free manufacturer-recommended services, including all necessary haul-outs. Priority 'Right of Way' Status: Club members receive expedited, dedicated priority scheduling for any emergency service situations, ensuring minimal downtime.

Club members receive expedited, dedicated priority scheduling for any emergency service situations, ensuring minimal downtime. White-Glove Delivery: Turn-key delivery directly to the owner's slip, accompanied by personalized, hands-on on-water training from a licensed Union Marine Delivery Captain.

Turn-key delivery directly to the owner's slip, accompanied by personalized, hands-on on-water training from a licensed Union Marine Delivery Captain. On-Water Security: A complimentary three-year membership to TowboatUS and a premium, fully equipped Cruiser Coast Guard Kit complete with fenders, dock lines, and lock lines.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership and bringing Regal's luxury, high-quality, Built in America standards to the Pacific Northwest," said Kevin Roggenbuck, CEO of Union Marine. "As a family-owned business ourselves, we deeply respect that Regal is a family-owned boat company that shares our exact values when it comes to customer experience and premier service. By pairing their world-class engineering with our exclusive Regal Royalty Club, we aren't just selling a luxury boat… We are delivering a seamless, worry-free yachting lifestyle where the logistics are entirely handled by us."

Boaters are invited to explore the new Regal lineup online or visit a Union Marine showroom today to experience the royal treatment firsthand.

About Union Marine Union Marine is one of the largest independent boat dealers in the nation, serving the Pacific Northwest with premium brands and expert service for nearly 40 years. For more information, visit www.unionmarine.com.

SOURCE Union Marine