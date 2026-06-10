Unisom® Enters Wellness Supplement Aisle with New Drug-Free Magnesium + Ashwagandha Sleep Support Gummies

Unisom, #1 Doctor and Pharmacist Recommended OTC Sleep Aid Brand, Partners with Comedian Heather McMahan to Launch New Product Innovation, to Support Nightly Wind Down and Relaxation

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where the lines between a busy day and a restful night are increasingly blurred by stress and screens, Unisom®, the #1 doctor- and pharmacist recommended over-the-counter sleep-aid brand, is offering a new way to wind down at night. Today, the brand announced its expansion into the vitamin and mineral supplement (VMS) category with the launch of Unisom® Sleep Support Gummies. Featuring a 2-in-1 formula of magnesium and ashwagandha, this is the brand's first drug-free, melatonin-free supplement, designed to help the body's response to occasional stress and anxiety by supporting a relaxing wind down routine before bed. Over half of US adults in a recent survey reported that they struggle to sleep due to occasional stress, anxiety and racing thoughts[1] and we're here to help bring the calm.

Heather McMahan winds down with the new Unisom® Sleep Support Gummies as part of her evening routine, supporting a better night's rest. Unisom® Sleep Support Gummies in Midnight Berry flavor.

As more people seek to reclaim their nights from the notorious "doomscroll," Unisom is partnering with comedian and self-proclaimed "queen of the late-night spiral," Heather McMahan, to highlight how a simple addition to your nighttime wind down routine can help conquer the "wired but tired" feeling.

"I think a lot of people can relate to wanting to relax after a stressful day, but instead find themselves scrolling on their phones at night because they aren't able to wind down. It's what I do," said Heather McMahan, Unisom brand spokesperson. "I used to be the queen of the late-night spiral, but since I've started using new Unisom Sleep Support Gummies as a part of my nightly routine, I'm reminded to pause the scroll, gently unwind, and put the day's chaos to bed."

Crafted to be a simple addition to any night time routine, the new Unisom Sleep Support Gummies are a daily supplement made with clinically tested ingredients magnesium and ashwagandha. The active ingredients work together to promote mind & body relaxation and support a better night's sleep:

Magnesium: A powerhouse mineral that supports over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including muscle and nerve health, muscle relaxation and the body's natural production of melatonin .*

A powerhouse mineral that supports over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including muscle and nerve health, muscle relaxation and the body's .* KSM-66 ashwagandha: A premium botanical that helps calm occasional feelings of stress and anxiety.* Together with magnesium, it helps support healthy cortisol levels* and after 6 weeks of daily supplementation, this mighty ingredient supports better sleep quality.*

"A good night's sleep is non-negotiable for having a productive day and feeling your best, but the stresses of daily life can make it hard to relax and wind down at night," said Katelyn Ettenger, Senior Director Marketing for Unisom. "That's why we created the new Unisom Sleep Support Gummies. As our first step into the VMS space, this melatonin-free, drug-free supplement uses clinically tested ingredients to support relaxation and better quality sleep with just 1 gummy daily."

The gummies are also non-GMO, vegetarian, and gluten-free, with a Midnight Berry flavor derived from natural flavors and colors, like maqui berry and monk fruit extract. They contain no artificial flavors or dyes.

The new daily supplement is available at Walmart, Amazon, and other select retailers for a suggested price of $18.99 for a 60-count bottle (60-day supply).

For more information about Unisom Sleep Support Gummies® and to learn more about cultivating a healthy nighttime routine, visit www.Unisom.com or follow Unisom on Instagram and Facebook (@TheUnisom).

The Unisom Sleep Support Gummies Difference:

2-in-1 Formula: Features clinically tested ingredients magnesium and ashwagandha , which work to promote muscle relaxation, calm occasional anxiety and stress and support better sleep quality.*

Features ingredients and , which work to promote muscle relaxation, calm occasional anxiety and stress and support better sleep quality.* Drug- and Melatonin-Free: For those seeking melatonin-free or drug-free solutions , Unisom Sleep Support Gummies do not contain melatonin , Diphenhydramine HCL, Doxylamine Succinate or other medicated sleep aids.

For those seeking or drug-free , Unisom Sleep Support Gummies , or other medicated sleep aids. Clean Ingredients and Dietary Friendly: Carefully formulated with no artificial flavors or dyes, these gummies are also non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian. Their great tasting Midnight Berry flavor is derived from natural flavors and colors, including maqui berry juice concentrate, purple carrot juice concentrate and monk fruit extract.

About Unisom®

Unisom® is the #1 doctor- and pharmacist-recommended OTC sleep aid brand, dedicated to helping individuals achieve a better night's sleep. In addition to the new drug-free Unisom® Sleep Support Gummies to support relaxation and better quality sleep, Unisom® also offers a range of over-the-counter medicated solutions including Unisom® Sleep Gels® and Unisom® Sleep Tabs® - effective, non-habit-forming options for occasional sleeplessness that aid in falling asleep, staying asleep, and waking up refreshed.

About Opella

Opella is the self-care challenger with the purest and third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people's hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world's most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale and Mucosolvan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

Media Contacts:

Suzanne Jacobson

Head of Communications, North America

[email protected]

Alexandra Taylor

SVP, Earned Media, Current Global

[email protected]

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

[1] Sanofi US Sleep Aid Brand Health Tracker (2023), 58% of respondents cited general stress, anxiety, or worries as a cause of their sleep issues (n=800).

SOURCE Unisom®