Unisport Appoints Denise Karkos as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced marketing leader to accelerate brand, community and commercial growth across North America and Globally

TAUNTON, Mass., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisport today announced the appointment of Denise Karkos as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Based in Taunton, MA, Karkos will lead both the Global marketing functions as well as the North America marketing organization in elevating the Unisport soccer experience worldwide. She will report to Unisport North American CEO Michael O'Connor and dotted line to Joris Van Rooy, Global CEO. She will set and execute the company's global marketing and customer strategy - leading brand marketing and content creation, social media and influencer marketing, creative, data & analytics, market intelligence, and strategic partnerships—to drive accelerated brand awareness, customer connection, retention, and commercial expansion across North America and Globally.

Denise Karkos, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Unisport Group

"Denise's proven ability to scale iconic consumer brands and build high-performing, data-driven marketing organizations makes her the right leader to drive Unisport's next chapter," said Michael O'Connor.

Karkos brings more than 30 years of marketing and eCommerce leadership experience, including CMO roles at TD Ameritrade and SiriusXM & Pandora and most recently as Chief eCommerce Officer at Dick's Sporting Goods. Her track record of transforming customer experience and accelerating omni-channel revenue positions Unisport to strengthen brand equity, deepen customer engagement, and expand its international footprint.

Backed by Innova Capital, Unisport is accelerating its international expansion and consumer connection in soccer under Denise's leadership.

About Unisport Group

Unisport Group is a global football digital ecosystem combining omnichannel retail, content & software headquartered in Poland and Denmark, Europe. The company operates at the intersection of digital commerce, sport tech, media, community engagement, and retail, serving millions of football players and fans worldwide.

About Innova Capital

Innova Capital is a leading private equity firm in Central Europe, investing in mid-sized companies across multiple sectors and supporting growth through strategic expansion and operational excellence.

SOURCE Unisport