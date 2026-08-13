Unisys Advances Mortgage Operations for Dudley Building Society with Cloud and Managed Services

Expanded agreement introduces Mortgage-as-a-Service and private cloud capabilities to support growth and operational efficiency

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced a seven-year contract expansion with long-standing client Dudley Building Society (DBS), one of the U.K.'s most trusted mutual financial institutions. Under the agreement, Unisys will continue managing the technology that supports the Society's mortgage and savings products while introducing new services to help modernize mortgage operations. The expanded agreement will help DBS improve efficiency, meet evolving regulatory requirements, reduce strain on IT operations and focus on serving its members.

Dudley Building Society has supported members for more than 160 years with savings and mortgage products tailored to adapt to changing economic conditions. Over the past decade, Unisys has provided technology services including infrastructure management, application support, operational services, and regulatory compliance. Building on that relationship, Unisys will introduce its Mortgage-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering, continue providing cloud-based services for the Society's mortgage and savings products, and support upgrades to its Unisys Financial Services System environment to simplify technology management and provide the foundation for long-term success.

"This expanded collaboration with Dudley Building Society demonstrates our dedication to providing solutions that evolve with the financial landscape and empower our clients to concentrate on serving their members and communities," said Sean Tinney, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Computing Solutions, Unisys.

Key benefits of the Unisys MaaS solution include:

Supports agile development with unified communication and collaboration tools that help improve business processes.

with unified communication and collaboration tools that help improve business processes. Enables modernization by upgrading existing applications within current environments.

by upgrading existing applications within current environments. Ability to plan and implement the shift to MaaS within existing IT environments or through a full Unisys-managed approach.

The agreement builds on Dudley Building Society's recent investment in its new Mortgage Origination platform and reflects the Society's continued commitment to modernizing its technology estate. While the Mortgage Origination program transformed the front-end mortgage journey for brokers and members, the expanded Unisys agreement will strengthen the technology and operational services supporting mortgage and savings products. Together, these enhancements will provide a resilient platform for future growth.

"Following the successful deployment of our new Mortgage Origination platform, we remain focused on modernizing the services and technology that support our members," said Lorraine Breeze-Price, chief transformation officer, Dudley Building Society. "This expanded partnership with Unisys is another important step in that journey, providing a resilient and scalable platform that supports both our mortgage and savings operations. By continuing to invest in modern technology and trusted partnerships, we can focus on delivering great outcomes for members today while building the capabilities needed for the future."

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About Dudley Building Society

Dudley Building Society has been helping people live better lives for over 160 years by supporting them to save for the future, achieve homeownership and build financial confidence. As a member-owned mutual, the Society combines traditional values with a commitment to continuous improvement, investing in technology, innovation and customer service to meet the evolving needs of members. Through its ongoing transformation programme, Dudley Building Society is creating a modern, resilient foundation that supports sustainable growth while maintaining the personal service and trust for which it is known. To learn more, visit https://www.dudleybuildingsociety.co.uk/.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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