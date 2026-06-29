Unisys and Antenna Partner To Deliver Data-Driven Insights for AI-Assisted Software Development

Collaboration helps organizations measure AI impact, optimize token usage and improve delivery outcomes

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has announced a strategic partnership with Antenna, a leader in AI-powered development observability, to embed independent third-party benchmarks directly into Unisys applications, solutions and services. This collaboration complements the Unisys Intelligence Accelerator (UIA) AI framework, combining application capabilities of Unisys with Antenna's metrics-based platform. By integrating Antenna's observability platform, Unisys will provide organizations with objective insights into AI-assisted software development.

Despite accelerating AI adoption, most organizations still rely on subjective or self-reported metrics to assess performance. At the same time, the shift to token-based pricing models is increasing the need for clear, quantifiable returns. The partnership between Unisys and Antenna addresses these challenges by providing a system-level view of engineering performance across workflows during build and run phases. These benchmarks are informed by aggregated data from thousands of organizations and hundreds of thousands of developers, providing independent context for measuring software delivery performance. Organizations will be able to measure productivity, optimize token usage, pinpoint delivery constraints and continuously improve performance at scale.

"Organizations are rapidly adopting AI-assisted development tools, but many lack objective ways to measure return on investment and impact on software delivery," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure (CA&I), Unisys. "Our partnership with Antenna helps clients bring greater transparency and evidence-based accountability to AI-driven development, moving them from AI promises to measurable outcomes and enabling more-informed decisions and stronger delivery outcomes."

Benefits of the Unisys and Antenna partnership include:

Integrating Antenna's independent benchmarks into Unisys' Application Development and Transformation (ADT) and Application Managed Services (AMS) engagements to modernize delivery and measure performance

Antenna's independent benchmarks into Unisys' Application Development and Transformation (ADT) and Application Managed Services (AMS) engagements to modernize delivery and measure performance Strengthening delivery governance through evidence-based accountability, increasing transparency and enabling more predictable outcomes

delivery governance through evidence-based accountability, increasing transparency and enabling more predictable outcomes Providing objective, data-driven visibility into application delivery and measurement of AI impact

objective, data-driven visibility into application delivery and measurement of AI impact Enabling organizations to optimize token usage and improve delivery performance, supporting more efficient and measurable outcomes at scale

"Our partnership with Unisys provides a data-driven approach to accelerate and optimize the AI transformation of software development," said Jedidiah Yueh, founder and chief executive officer, Antenna. "Forecasting, optimizing and aligning token usage to new feature delivery is key to unlocking the promise of AI."

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "will," and similar expressions may identify such statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties described in Unisys' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Statements in this release speak only as of the date they were made, and Unisys does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events, except as required by applicable law.

About Antenna

Antenna is a leading provider of AI-powered software development solutions. The company specializes in platforms that allow engineering teams to track AI adoption, measure productivity outcomes and reveal inefficiencies across tools and processes. By linking AI usage to actual performance metrics, Antenna helps businesses improve processes and support informed decision-making at scale. For more information, visit antenna.dev.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0629/10057

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation