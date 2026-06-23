Unisys Named to The Economist's 2026 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®

Unisys moves up 42 spots and is recertified as a Most Loved Workplace for the third

consecutive year, reflecting strong employee satisfaction and engagement

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named to the 2026 list of Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® by The Economist. Unisys earned the No. 32 spot, a significant increase from its No. 74 placement in 2025, reflecting its continued dedication to equipping employees with the upskilling and resources needed to innovate and deliver meaningful outcomes for clients. This recognition also marks recertification for Unisys as a Most Loved Workplace® for the third consecutive year by the Best Practice Institute (BPI).

"Advancing to No. 32 on this year's Global Most Loved Workplaces® list reflects the culture we continue to build on and strengthen at Unisys," said Mike Thomson, chief executive officer and president, Unisys. "Our people power everything we do — from delivering innovation for clients to advancing our AI-first strategy. By fostering an environment where employees are equipped to grow, contribute and lead, we're empowering our teams to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients around the world."

Most Loved Workplaces® certifies companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Unisys was recognized based on survey data showing employees' perspectives on various elements of employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support and sense of belonging they feel within the company.

Backed by the BPI in its original research that created Most Loved Workplaces® criteria, Most Loved Workplaces® surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/North Africa and Southeast Asia. In the AI era, where candidates and employees want to separate noise and gimmicks from reality, the 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® provides credible, data-driven recognition that employees themselves stand behind.

Click here to see the complete 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list and company profiles.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0623/10056

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation