UNIT AI Raises $12 Million to Scale AI-Powered Ecommerce Fulfillment and Returns as Customer Demand Accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIT AI, a physical AI company making enterprise-grade automation more accessible for retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced $12 million in funding to accelerate commercial deployments of its modular, AI-powered platform for end-to-end ecommerce fulfillment and returns across North America. The round was co-led by Prologis Ventures, Dynamo Ventures, and Ground Up Ventures, with participation from eGateway Capital, Recursive Ventures, Think + Ventures, ZEP Fund, and Crosscourt.

Unit AI

The financing comes as retailers and 3PLs face mounting pressure to fulfill more frequent e-commerce orders, manage rising return volumes, and improve labor productivity. UNIT's modular platform helps operators bring enterprise-grade automation into existing fulfillment environments quickly and cost-effectively. The funding will expand deployment capacity, accelerate product innovation, and support continued commercial growth as the company scales across North America.

UNIT'S platform can deploy in as little as 1,000 square feet and deliver ROI in under 12 months. In just 22 months, UNIT is already working with leading retailers and logistics providers, including Barrett, ShipCalm, DaVinci, Carter, as well as global apparel brands. The company also has a growing pipeline of enterprise brands and 3PLs whose fulfillment networks collectively ship billions of inventory units each year.

UNIT was founded by warehouse automation veterans Guy Glass, who previously founded Caja Robotics (acquired by Fives), a leader in goods-to-person warehouse automation, and Avihou Barkay, President of Plus One Robotics and GM of Caja Robotics. After decades of designing and deploying robotic fulfillment systems for global warehouse operators, Glass and Barkay founded UNIT to remove the cost, complexity, and infrastructure barriers that have historically limited automation adoption.

"After decades of building warehouse automation, we realized the next breakthrough wasn't building bigger systems; it was making automation dramatically more accessible," said Guy Glass, Founder of Unit AI. "The world's largest retailers and logistics providers are looking for enterprise-grade automation that can be deployed in a week instead of months. This funding allows us to scale our deployment capacity, accelerate product innovation, and meet that growing demand."

Today's fulfillment infrastructure wasn't built for the realities of modern commerce. E-commerce growth has increased the pressure on retailers to fulfill more frequent orders while managing rising return volumes, labor shortages, and higher shipping costs. At the same time, companies are moving toward more distributed fulfillment strategies, placing inventory closer to customers through regional warehouses, micro-fulfillment centers, and back-of-store operations.

UNIT enables retailers and logistics providers to automate D2C inventory management and returns wherever inventory lives, from traditional distribution centers to regional fulfillment hubs and back-of-store retail operations. Its standardized Physical AI platform provides predictive inventory software to store, retrieve, and manage individual items without requiring companies to redesign existing facilities.

"Retailers and 3PLs need automation that solves real operational pain points — improving throughput, labor productivity and returns management without forcing a full facility redesign," said Todd Lewis, senior vice president, Prologis Ventures. "UNIT is addressing a clear market need with a modular platform that gives operators flexible automation that can scale and adapt to changing customer demands."

About UNIT AI

UNIT AI develops Physical AI-powered software that automates each-level inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, and returns for retailers, brands, and third-party logistics providers. Its modular, pay-per-use platform enables customers to automate fulfillment operations, scale incrementally, and reduce costs while accelerating deployment across their warehouse networks.

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SOURCE Unit AI