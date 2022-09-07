United Arab Emirates Hydroponics Market 2022-2027: Impact of COVID-19, Voice of Customer, Trends & Developments, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, Economic Profile, Competitive Landscape, Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Hydroponics Market, By Type (Aggregate Systems v/s Liquid Systems), By Equipment, By Input (Nutrient v/s Growth Media), By Farming Method, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE hydroponics market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rise in concerns regarding food security, technological advancements, and the flourishing agriculture industry. Besides, main factors driving the demand for hydroponics and other cutting-edge & artificial technologies in the agriculture industry are the degrading quality of soil.

The government of the United Arab Emirates is taking stringent measures and investing hefty sums to support hydroponic farming methods. The government is offering specific incentives to farmers that practice hydroponics farming. Favorable policies and regulations for the cultivation of crops using hydroponic systems and ongoing commercialization of crops to meet the growing food requirements are further contributing to the market growth.



The UAE hydroponics market is segmented on the basis of type, equipment, input, farming method, crop type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is segmented into aggregate systems and liquid systems. Liquid systems are expected to hold the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, as they have a high nutrient retention capacity.

They are also cost-effective and efficient in comparison to other traditional types of farming. Also, in comparison to aggregate systems, liquid systems support higher productivity, which is a major reason for their massive demand across the globe.



Key players operating in the UAE hydroponics market are Wafra Farms, Emirates Hydroponics Farms, Smart Acres, VeggiTech, Badia Farms, Majid Al Futtaim, GreenOponics Agricultural Services LLC, Beyond Hydroponics Green Houses Trading LLC.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the UAE hydroponics from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of UAE hydroponics market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the UAE hydroponics market based on type, equipment, input, farming method, crop type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the UAE hydroponics market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the UAE hydroponics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the UAE hydroponics market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the UAE hydroponics market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in UAE hydroponics market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE hydroponics market.

Market Overview:

Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Hydroponics Market

Voice of Customer

Market Trends & Developments

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

UAE Economic Profile

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Report Scope

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

UAE Hydroponics Market, By Type:

Aggregate Systems

Liquid Systems

UAE Hydroponics Market, By Equipment:

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Control Systems

Irrigation Systems

Others

UAE Hydroponics Market, By Input:

Nutrient

Growth Media

UAE Hydroponics Market, By Farming Method:

Indoor

Outdoor

UAE Hydroponics Market, By Crop Type:

Fruits & Vegetables

Flowers & Turfs

Others

UAE Hydroponics Market, By Region:

Dubai Region

Sharjah Region

Abu Dhabi Region

Rest of UAE

