United's new "Stars and Stripes" livery takes to the skies this summer on a U.S.-built Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-800 featuring a bold red, white and blue design

Nearly 600 pilots have transitioned from military service to United since 2024 through its military pilot pathway program

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy and United CEO Scott Kirby visit Washington Dulles International Airport to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and the airline's pilot hiring milestone

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United today unveiled a new specialty "Stars and Stripes" livery that celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary and announced a milestone to the airline's United Military Pilot Program, an initiative that provides currently serving active-duty U.S. military pilots access to a conditional job offer with the airline much earlier than they were previously afforded.

Since 2024, nearly 600 military pilots have transitioned to United through the program, with 500 more expected by the end of 2027.

United Celebrates America with Custom 250th Anniversary Livery and Military Pilot Hiring Program Milestone

To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, United's new specialty livery takes to the skies this summer on a U.S.-built Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-800. Painted in Amarillo, Texas, the bold red, white and blue design features 50 stars representing states across the country, while diagonal red and white stripes reflect the energy and momentum of a nation always moving forward. Both aircraft will include a commemorative plaque dedicated to United's active-duty service members and veterans who have selflessly served our country.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy and United CEO Scott Kirby were joined by United employees, including those from United's Veterans' Business Resource Group, and local dignitaries at Washington Dulles International Airport to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and the airline's pilot hiring milestone.

"America is the greatest country in the world, and we're proud to play a role in celebrating our nation's 250th anniversary," said Kirby. "For 100 years of that history, United has been a pioneering U.S. company, investing in people and communities across the country. Today, we proudly employ more than 8,300 military veterans, of which 1,500 are active members of the National Guard and Reserve forces. Our 'Stars and Stripes' livery pays tribute to their service to our country that continues to make America strong."

"It's great to see United join this administration's call to celebrate America's historic birthday," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "This patriotic design will remind the American people of the many freedoms we enjoy and how lucky we are to be part of the Great American Experiment!"

United's Support of Military and Veterans

United supports service members, veterans and military families through hiring programs, employee engagement and military-focused organizations in communities across the United States.

United Military Pilot Program : This initiative offers active-duty and active reserve military pilots a path to a United flight deck with a conditional job offer as a First Officer. Candidates must be more than 12 months away from the date of availability to start full-time with United, and a minimum of 12 months from the separation date. Applicants are not required to hold an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate at the time of application to receive a conditional job offer, providing flexibility for service members, including starting at United when the time is right for them and their families. Currently, United has over 18,000 pilots, including more than 4,500 who are veterans.

: This initiative offers active-duty and active reserve military pilots a path to a United flight deck with a conditional job offer as a First Officer. Candidates must be more than 12 months away from the date of availability to start full-time with United, and a minimum of 12 months from the separation date. Applicants are not required to hold an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate at the time of application to receive a conditional job offer, providing flexibility for service members, including starting at United when the time is right for them and their families. Currently, United has over 18,000 pilots, including more than 4,500 who are veterans. United for Veterans: United's business resource group for employees who are military veterans, service members and their supporters includes more than 5,300 members and supports the company's efforts to recruit, develop and retain veteran talent across the airline.

United's business resource group for employees who are military veterans, service members and their supporters includes more than 5,300 members and supports the company's efforts to recruit, develop and retain veteran talent across the airline. United Support for Military Organizations: United supports organizations serving veterans, service members and their families through flight support for veterans to visit memorial sites in the nation's capital and around the world, career mentorship, volunteerism and other in-kind contributions. This includes support for organizations such as the USO, the Greatest Generations Foundation, as well as the Fisher House Foundation where United has provided more than 16,000 flights to military and veteran families in need, and United teams across the country have volunteered at local Fisher Houses helping cook meals, garden and decorate homes for the families who stay there.

United supports organizations serving veterans, service members and their families through flight support for veterans to visit memorial sites in the nation's capital and around the world, career mentorship, volunteerism and other in-kind contributions. This includes support for organizations such as the USO, the Greatest Generations Foundation, as well as the Fisher House Foundation where United has provided more than 16,000 flights to military and veteran families in need, and United teams across the country have volunteered at local Fisher Houses helping cook meals, garden and decorate homes for the families who stay there. United's Miles on a Mission: MileagePlus® members can donate unused miles to the USO to support traveling service members and their families, as well as directly to Fisher House Foundation's Hero Miles program to help bring family members to the bedside of injured service members.

For more information about United's military hiring and other career opportunities, visit United.com/careers.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines