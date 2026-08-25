United Community Names Dr. Jeff Beisler-Snell Head of International Banking and Capital Markets

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community has named Jeff Beisler-Snell head of International Banking and Capital Markets, expanding the bank's ability to help customers conduct business around the world.

Beisler-Snell will lead United's new international banking team, which will support customers as they manage everything from international payments and foreign exchange to trade services and cross-border treasury needs. The team will work closely with United's Treasury Management team to help customers move money with confidence.

Jeff Beisler-Snell, Head of International Banking and Capital Markets, United Community

"International banking has become increasingly important for companies of all sizes," said President and Chief Banking Officer Rich Bradshaw. "As more companies manage international partnerships, they need a bank that can support the complexities that come with it. United is that bank, offering the expertise, solutions, and guidance companies need to navigate global markets."

"Jeff's extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our international banking capabilities," said Alison Townsend, head of Treasury and Payments at United Community. "United is committed to delivering the solutions our customers need as they grow and do business around the world."

Beisler-Snell brings more than 20 years of experience across international banking, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and international payments. Throughout his career, he's helped companies build international banking strategies and navigate the challenges of global business.

"I see a tremendous opportunity to build on United Community's relationship-driven approach," said Beisler-Snell. "I'm excited to help our customers not only have new access to international banking solutions, but to also provide them with trusted advisors who can help them understand risks and make informed decisions that are essential to their growth."

Beisler-Snell holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, a B.S. in Finance, and professional certifications in treasury management and human resources.

Editor's Note: For logos and other images, visit here. Photo Credit: United Community

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top-100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2026, United Community Banks, Inc. had $29.1 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and an equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is the most awarded bank in the Southeast for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning more awards than any other bank in the region, including recognition in 12 of the last 17 years. The company has also been named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker for nine consecutive years. In commercial banking, United earned multiple 2026 Greenwich Best Bank awards for Small Business Banking. Forbes has consistently named United among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

SOURCE United Community Bank