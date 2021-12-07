United Kingdom Two-wheeler (ICE & Electric) Markets Report 2021-2025: Factors that are Transforming the Space and How the UK Market is Positioning Itself to Transition Toward Electric Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Two-wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study assesses the overall two-wheeler (2W) market in the United Kingdom, comprising both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motorcycles.

The objective of this study is to look at factors that are transforming the 2W space and how the UK market is positioning itself to transition toward electric solutions. The study moves from a country analysis at the macro level, such as PESTEL (political, economic, social, technology, environment, legislation) factors, to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) as well as the various market drivers.

Analysis includes overall market growth for ICE and electric motorbikes for the forecast period 2021 to 2025. It also offers insights relating to the 2W segment by type, identifying the major players dominating the market in terms of pricing and market share, including a competitor analysis from the standpoints of displacement and pricing.

Finally, this study includes a snapshot of market opportunity by providing cost analysis, opportunity by fuel type, growing business models within the space, and the various business prospects for EV products and solutions.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current and future state of ICE and electric motorcycles in the United Kingdom in terms of demand and growth?

in terms of demand and growth? What are some of the major trends impacting the UK 2W market?

What is the overall analysis of the 2W market - PESTEL, SWOT, and outlook?

Who are the major players within the ICE and e2W market, and how do they compare and benchmark in terms of price, displacement, and speed range?

Where does opportunity lie for the UK 2W market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Two-wheeler (2W) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope

2W Market Overview, United Kingdom

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2W Market and OEM Segmentation

Growth Drivers for the UK 2W Industry

Growth Restraints for the UK 2W Industry

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Roadmap of the UK 2W Market

Vehicles in Operation (VIO) for the 2W Market

Key Growth Metrics

PESTEL Overview of the UK 2W Market

SWOT Analysis of the UK 2W Market

Overall Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook for 2Ws

Overall Market Snapshot

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UK

Key Market Trends, United Kingdom

Evolving E2W Ecosystem in UK

5. Analysis of ICE 2W Segment

ICE 2W Historical Performance - Unit Shipment

ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast

ICE 2W Percent Share Sales by Type

ICE 2W Percent Unit Sales by Displacement

Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2020

Snapshot of Top ICE Models in United Kingdom

6. Analysis of e2W Segment

Electric 2W Historical Performance - Unit Shipment

Electric 2W Unit Shipment Forecast

Electric 2W Percent Unit Sales by Type

Snapshot of Top Electric Models in the United Kingdom

7. Market Opportunity Analysis

Comparative Cost Analysis

Opportunity by Vehicle Type by Fuel

Opportunity by 2W Mobility Solutions, New Solutions

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity for e2W Products, Solutions and Services

Key Opportunity Regions

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Electrification Needs Well-developed Charging Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Business Models for 2W Market

Growth Opportunity 3 - Government Support to Start-ups for the Growth of the UK e2W Market

