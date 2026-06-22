United Road Named a 2025 General Motors Supplier of the Year

Third Supplier of the Year recognition for the vehicle logistics company

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Road has been named a General Motors Supplier of the Year for 2025. It is the company's third time earning the recognition.

GM's Supplier of the Year awards go to companies that deliver strong performance, partnership and innovation across the automaker's global operations. Awardees are chosen by a global GM team that weighs safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with how well a supplier reflects GM's core values and priorities.

The United Road team accepts the 2025 GM Supplier of the Year award

"Winning Supplier of the Year a third time tells me our people delivered for GM every single day," said Ryan Kraft, Chief Executive Officer of United Road. "This recognition belongs to our drivers, and every team member who treats each vehicle like it matters. GM trusted us with their vehicles, and our team earned that trust mile after mile. We're proud of this, and we're already focused on what comes next."

"Supplier of the Year is one of those key moments our whole team looks forward to every year because it highlights the partnerships behind every vehicle we build. The results our suppliers deliver throughout the entire product development cycle are central to our ability to deliver world-class vehicles to our customers. When our suppliers, such as United Road, lean in with us on new technology and flawless execution, we can move faster, compete harder and unlock more value across the entire supply chain."

Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors

In 2025, GM's 34th annual Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards recognize 103 suppliers spanning 14 countries. These suppliers deliver outstanding performance, partnership and innovation in support of GM's global operations. Awardees are selected by a global GM team based on performance across key categories such as safety, innovation, execution, resilience and customer support, along with their alignment to GM's core values and strategic priorities.

About United Road

Founded in 1997, United Road is North America's largest finished vehicle logistics provider, moving more than 3 million vehicles a year. The company runs a combined asset-based and brokerage model from its headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan. Its network includes more than 1,200 company and owner-operator trucks operating under its own DOT authority, 2,800+ vetted third-party carriers, and 28 terminals and 13 maintenance shops across the U.S. and Canada. Advanced technology and continuous carrier monitoring guards against fraud. United Road serves all major global automakers, along with dealers, rental companies, auctions, fleets, financial institutions, and online platforms. Learn more at www.unitedroad.com.

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SOURCE United Road