United States CBD Top Brands & Pricing Report 2020: Top Brands Started to Sell CBG & CBN
Oct 29, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Top Brands & Pricing Report: Topicals are Increasing in the US Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
If you are interested in the US market then this is the report for you. As well as gaining valuable data around brand engagement with product categories, and added and discontinued products, you'll also find new product and price reduction analysis and information about new cannabinoids.
While oils have always been the most common format, and continue to be, topicals appear to be growing in the US market, as have other categories such as flowers and vape. In addition, some of the top brands have also started to sell other types of cannabinoids aside from CBD, including CBG and CBN. This report provides a detailed analysis of the US market and the changes in product offerings and pricing between the first and third quarter of 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Brands and Categories
- Most prevalent brands
- Number of product categories carried
- Product offering: number of brands
- Product offering over time: number of brands
- Product offering: number of SKUs
- Product offering over time: number of SKUs
- Number of SKUs added and removed
4 Product Analysis
- Number product analysis
- New product pricing analysis
- Discontinued product analysis
5 Pricing Analysis
- Price reductions
- Pricing analysis: RRPs
- Pricing analysis: product price per mg of CBD
- Pricing analysis: most common formats
- Price per mg by product category over time
- Price per mg variation
6 Additional Cannabinoid Analysis
