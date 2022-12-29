United States Commercial Scrubbers & Sweepers Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, Hako Group, & Factory Cat

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Commercial Scrubbers & Sweepers Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during 2022-2027.



The market has witnessed consistent growth over the last few years and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The development of automation and robotics in commercial floor cleaning is reshaping the U.S. commercial scrubbers and sweepers market, with rising adoption in industries such as warehouses and distribution, airports, and other high-traffic areas. This professional equipment provides highly efficient cleaning across all sectors. With the increasing adoption of automation, consumers use technology in many daily chores, including cleaning.



Commercial sweepers and scrubbers can help maintain the overall cleanliness and hygiene of industrial and commercial spaces. In commercial places such as shopping malls, airports, railway stations, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, where regular cleaning and maintenance are necessary, commercial sweepers and scrubbers can provide an efficient cleaning method.

Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding.

The new normal in the U.S. has drastically changed the dynamics of the cleaning industry. Due to the pandemic, consumers worry about the importance of safety, technology, and hygiene. Maintenance of proper hygiene is expected to be the primary concern in transport facilities such as aircraft, railways, and buses. With limited international travel, the local travel industry is expected to keep the demand for cleaning services afloat.



In North America, hospitals and commercial spaces dominate the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market. Moreover, during the outbreak of the COVID-10 pandemic, autonomous floor scrubbers experienced a surge in demand from the end-users such as hospitals, airports, education facilities, sports facilities, shopping malls, and many more. This is owing to the public's focus on maintaining the hygiene of public spaces.



KEY TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

Green cleaning mainly refers to products and services that negatively impact human health and the environment. Industrial cleaning equipment manufacturers are constantly evolving technologies to meet the various sustainability needs.

Growing Demand in Warehouse & Distribution Facilities

The demand for autonomous floor cleaning equipment is growing significantly in warehouse and distribution facilities. Autonomous or robotic scrubbers can ensure superior floor cleaning without involving manual labor, thus reducing the operating costs of the facilities.

Higher Efficiency and Cost-effectiveness than Manual Cleaning

Regular cleaning of high-traffic areas and manufacturing plants can be tiresome and time-consuming when cleaned via traditional methods. Commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers can easily clean these industrial and commercial spaces, thereby reducing the time involved in cleaning and the labor cost. Commercial cleaning equipment is also more effective than manual cleaning methods.



MARKET RESTRAINTS

Longer Replacement Cycles



Professional cleaning equipment such as commercial sweepers and scrubbers are designed for long-term use and don't require frequent replacement. As a result, this equipment does not require to be purchased frequently, which is another challenge for the sales growth of commercial sweepers and scrubbers.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS

The Scrubbers segment is expected to be the largest in the U.S. Commercial Scrubbers & Sweepers market by product type. Based on product type, the market is segmented into scrubbers, sweepers, and others. The scrubbers segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Commercial scrubbers are one of the most versatile, hygienic, and green cleaning equipment available in the market.

They come in various sizes and use different technologies to ensure efficient cleaning across all verticals. They are further segmented into walk-behind, stand-on, and ride-on variants by operation type. Walk-behind commercial scrubbers dominate the U.S. market with 51.44% of the market share in 2021.

The U.S. commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is dominated by battery-powered commercial scrubbers and sweepers, which accounted for 46.86% in 2021 based on the power-source segment. Battery-powered floor cleaning equipment is generally easy and convenient to operate.

Battery-powered equipment is also more advantageous than electric equipment as it does not need cable trails, allowing the machine to be moved freely. Industrial and commercial floor cleaning machine manufacturers adapt lithium-ion batteries because of their higher productivity, longer runtime, zero maintenance, and lesser charging time. Lithium-ion batteries can last for 3?5 years, depending on their usage.

By End-users, Contract Cleaning is the largest segment in the U.S. commercial scrubbers & sweepers market. Contract cleaners accounted for a majority share of the market in commercial scrubbers and sweepers, accounting for approximately 14.13% of the U.S. share in 2021.

The outsourcing of cleaning tasks among local authorities and businesses has been rising consistently. In the U.S., the contract cleaning industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period. The primary motive of hiring contract cleaners is to save time and money. Some major drivers of the contract cleaning industry are increasing disposable income, rising construction expenditure, and a growing number of business establishments.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The Northeast region dominated the US commercial scrubbers & sweepers market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. The region accounted for a 30.37% industry share in 2021 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 60.71% during 2021-2027. On a commercial level, flexible workspaces have significantly grown, and so has IT infrastructure with a heavy focus on sustainability. The region has the cleanest programs, mechanisms, and policies that can enhance the adoption of green cleaning services. The region also has skyscrapers, especially in states such as New York, that can drive the industry for scrubbers and sweepers.



The Western U.S. commercial scrubbers & sweepers market consists of developed and fast-growing states. Some of them are Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, and Hawaii, which are primary hubs for several end-user industries. Washington, with its diverse and robust economy and a massive interest in engineering, agriculture, and technology, has intensified the scope of using automated solutions in cleaning services. The state's information sector is particularly robust in developing various IoT-enabled systems.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is well-established, with many players operating in the country. The rapid technological improvements are adversely impacting the market vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong industry presence.



Prominent players dominating the U.S. commercial scrubbers and sweepers market Nilfisk and Tennant mainly produce high-end professional cleaning products, while Karcher produces both high-end and mid-market products. Nilfisk, another major player, has introduced hybrid power technology scrubbers and sweepers that can function on the both combustion engine and battery power. The significant players constantly compete to maintain the leading industry position, with occasional competition from local vendors.

Key Winning Imperatives in the U.S. Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market

Cleaning agencies have been increasingly focusing on adopting sustainable cleaning technologies recently.

Manufacturers like Nilfisk, Tennant, and many others are investing in R&D facilities to produce sustainable cleaning products.

Adopting automation and robotic technologies can bring about significant changes in the cleaning industry.

Key Vendors

Nilfisk

Tennant

Karcher

Hako Group

Factory Cat

Other Prominent Vendors

Power-Flite

Amano

TASKI

Bucher Industries

IPC

NSS Enterprises

Bortek Industries

Tornado

Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

CIMEL

Pacific Floorcare

Eureka

Boss Cleaning Equipment

HEFTER Cleantech

Polivac

Alklean Industries

Avidbots

Tomcat

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Trends

7.3 Market Opportunities

7.4 Market Enablers

7.5 Market Challenges

7.6 Segment Review

7.7 Company & Strategies



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Impact of Covid-19

8.2.1 Shortage of Cleaning Supplies

8.3 Importance of Client Communication Strategies

8.4 Future of Professional Cleaning Services in US

8.4.1 Automation



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

9.2 Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment

9.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

9.4 Growing Demand in Warehouse and Distribution Facilities



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Investments in Research & Development

10.2 Growing Demand for Cleanliness in Hospitality Industry

10.3 Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness and Employee Safety

10.4 Higher Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning

10.5 Growing Contract Cleaning Services



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Growing Number of Rental Agencies

11.2 Longer Replacement Cycles



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.2.1 Scrubbers- Market Size & Forecast

13.2.2 Sweepers- Market Size & Forecast

13.2.3 Other Scrubbers & Sweepers- Market Size & Forecast



14 Scrubbers

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Walk-Behind

14.4 Stand-On

14.5 Ride-On



15 Sweepers

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Walk-Behind

15.4 Ride-On

15.5 Manual



16 Others

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Combination Machines

16.4 Single-Disc



17 Power Source

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Battery

17.4 Electric

17.5 Others



18 End-Users

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Contract Cleaning

18.4 Food & Beverages

18.5 Manufacturing

18.6 Retail & Hospitality

18.7 Transportation & Travel

18.8 Warehouse & Distribution

18.9 Healthcare

18.10 Education

18.11 Government

18.12 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

18.13 Others



19 Region

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Region Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtgyi6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets