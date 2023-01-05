United States HC Insurance Segment Report Medicare Managed Care 2023: Updated Analysis on the Market's Key Trends and Issues

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States HC Insurance Segment Report Medicare Managed Care - 3 Issues Per Annum" newsletter from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medicare is the nation's health insurance for people age 65 or over some people with disabilities under age 65 and people with End-Stage Renal Disease. Fee-For-Service Medicare consists of Parts A and B and covers costs for physicians and hospitals. Medicare Managed Care discussed in this publication is the HMO or PPO alternative to Fee-For-Service Medicare.

The Insurance Segment Report presents key issues and developments in the market including market constituents, market forces, products and product features, financial results, and future outlook for the Medicare Managed Care line of business. As with all Insurance Segment Reports the key insurers in the segment are ranked with a five-year comparison. The Segment Report provides both current and forecast market developments as well as trending information and definitions.



The Spring Edition provides a first look at the prior year of statutory data and covers important updates and trends for the line/sector since the release of the Fall Edition. It also includes a targeted analysis of a trending topic relevant to that line or segment.



The Summer Edition covers final prior-year individual company and industry results for the largest writers, including market share, premium, and underwriting performance. Additionally, the report provides performance analysis and important updates since the Spring Edition.



The Fall Edition provides current-year highlights and

includes a near-term outlook for the line of segment. Additionally, the report identifies important developments in the line or segment since the Summer Edition.



Key Topics Covered:



Subject to change by edition



Sample of Fall Edition Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Midyear Highlights

3. Capital Developments

4. Products

5. Distribution

6. Other Developments



Sample of Summer Edition Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Insurer Analysis

3. Performance Analysis

4. Recent Developments



Sample of Spring Edition Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Leading Insurers

3. Recent Developments

a. Mergers & Acquisitions

b. Regulatory

c. Publicly Traded Insurers

d. First Quarter Earnings Call Commentary



