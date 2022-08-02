United States Health Equity Market Report 2022: Main Barriers to Achieving Health Equity and the Key Solutions in the Market that can Address Health Gaps

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Health Equity Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies the segments that are crucial to achieving health equity. The study also identifies the main barriers to achieving health equity and the key solutions in the market that can address health gaps. A vendor landscape analysis and prevalent business models have also been provided.



Health equity is achieved when all sections of the population have attained their full potential for health and well-being, regardless of cultural background or socioeconomic status. Inequities resulting from differences in health and overall living conditions need to be identified and removed to realize health equity.

Monitoring health inequity parameters is an important part of the health information system (HIS). Inequity monitoring entails collecting and disaggregating data (by age, sex, education, income, disability, and other factors), analyzing the information, and reporting the findings. The United States, with its well-established digital health infrastructure, has a significant advantage in ensuring health equity for its population.

The study also takes a detailed look at the key regulatory policies being implemented by the government and identifies the growth opportunities emerging in the United States from the drive to achieve health equity for the population.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Health Equity

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

What is Health Equity?

Scenario Analysis

Barriers to Digital Health Adoption in Underserved Communities

How Health Inequity Impacted Healthcare Outcomes

SDoH as a Determinant of Health Equity

SDoH Deployment Still at Early Stage

Segmentation

Analysis of Solutions Impacting the Health Gaps

Vendor Landscape Analysis and Business Models

Analysis of Solutions Impacting the Health Gaps

Creating a Digital Health Solution Equity Toolkit

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Regulatory Policy Developments

Critical Success Factors - Vendors to Partner with Healthcare Systems in Healthcare Equity Efforts

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Development and Use of Technology Solutions to Target Substance Abuse and Addiction Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Patient Engagement Solutions to Close the Price Transparency Gaps

Growth Opportunity 3: Business Models that Address the Needs Identified by SDoH

Growth Opportunity 4: Telehealth Equity for Access to and Availability of Healthcare in Remote Locations

4. List of Exhibits



