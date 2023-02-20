United States Healthcare Facilities Management (FM) Markets Report 2023-2027: A Rise in Demand for Cloud-based Healthcare Facilities Fuels Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market By Service (Hard Service, Soft Service), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, Clinics, Long-Term Healthcare Facilities, Others), By Product Type, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States healthcare facilities management market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and adoption of advanced technologies by the healthcare sector are the major factors driving the demand for the United States healthcare facilities management market throughout the forecast period.



Growing healthcare Expenditure Drives the Market Demand



In the United States, the healthcare industry is among the prominent industry verticals due to private and public investments and the surge in the number of patients needing quality care services.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), projected the data that the national health spending to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent for 2019-28 and to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, and the health share of the economy to rise from 17.7 percent in 2018 to 19.7 percent in 2028.

The growing healthcare spending is boosting the contribution from the healthcare sector to the country's GDP. Plans to construct a large number of hospitals and clinics by the leading authorities are expected to fuel the demand of the United States healthcare facilities management market for the next five years.



A rise in Demand for Cloud-based healthcare facilities Fuels the Market Growth



To improve the quality of services offered by healthcare facilities, the demand for modern technologically advanced solutions is accelerating the demand for cloud computing solutions.

Healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting Cloud-based solutions as they offer higher flexibility and adaptability than the on-premises model. These solutions help increase security and reduce the occurrence of cyber threats and, therefore, are highly preferred among healthcare institutions.

Cloud-based healthcare facility management bolsters the collaborations between teams and subsidiaries working in different remote locations, which significantly lowers the operational costs of organizations.

The rise in the number of market players and the availability of innovative cloud-based healthcare facility management solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the United States healthcare facilities management market in the next five years.



Advancements In Technology Support the Market Growth



High internet penetration and the proliferation of intelligent devices fuel the adoption of remote monitoring healthcare devices. Patients are becoming aware of the benefits of using advanced technologies and equipment providing high accuracy and effectiveness than conventional medical devices.

The advent of devices capable of real-time tracking of medical equipment, collecting patient data via wearable devices, and effective inventory management using low-cost Bluetooth technology are expected to provide numerous growth avenues for the United States healthcare facilities management market in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States healthcare facilities management market.

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group plc

Ecolab, Inc.

ISS World Services A/S

Jones Lang LaSalle , IP, Inc.

, IP, Inc. Medxcel Facility Management

Mitie Group plc

OCS Group

Secro Group plc

Sodexo

Vanguard Resources

CBRE Group

Report Scope:



United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Service:

Hard Service

Soft Service

United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centers

Clinics

Long-Term Healthcare Facilities

Others

United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Product Type:

Security

Catering

Cleaning

Support

Others

United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

