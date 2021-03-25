United States Mattress Market Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030: Increasing Number of Health-Conscious consumers & Surging Demand for Eco-Friendly Mattresses

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Mattress Market Research Report: By Product, Size, Distribution Channel, End Use - Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. mattress market is predicted to generate a revenue of $22,519.9 million by 2030, increasing from $15,728.8 million in 2019, progressing at a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The major factors leading to the growth of the market are the rising infrastructure investments in the residential sector and rapidly expanding tourism industry of the country. On the basis of product, the market is divided into latex, memory foam, and innerspring.



Out of these, the memory foam division is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The emergence of the direct-to-customer (DTC) model is primarily causing the shift in preference from innerspring to memory foam mattresses. These mattresses can be rolled in a box, which is also called a bed-in-a-box, and the concept has gained immense popularity in recent years among customers. It has been estimated that more than 200 DTC companies are currently operating in the U.S.



A major trend that is being observed in the U.S. mattress market is the increasing consumer preference for customized mattresses. Manufacturers in the industry, such as Tempur Sealy International, have now started offering the option of customization to customers. They can now choose the firmness, thickness, and size of the mattress as per their convenience. Since the physical attributes of people vary greatly, customized solutions make for better options for people.



Hence, the market is growing due to the expanding construction industry and rising preference for customized mattresses in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Market Indicators

4.1 Growing Disposable Income

4.2 Mattress Spending by Age Group



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Definition of Market Segments

5.1.1 By Product

5.1.1.1 Innerspring

5.1.1.2 Memory foam

5.1.1.3 Latex

5.1.1.4 Others

5.1.2 By Size

5.1.2.1 Single size mattress

5.1.2.2 Double size mattress

5.1.2.3 Queen size mattress

5.1.2.4 King size mattress

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.3.1 Offline

5.1.3.2 Online

5.1.4 By End Use

5.1.4.1 Residential

5.1.4.2 Commercial

5.2 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Trends

5.3.1.1 Innovation in mattress manufacturing process

5.3.1.2 Increasing inclination toward customized mattresses

5.3.2 Drivers

5.3.2.1 Growing construction industry in U.S.

5.3.2.2 Booming hospitality and tourism sectors in the country

5.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

5.3.3 Restraints

5.3.3.1 Volatile prices of raw materials

5.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.4.1 Increasing number of health-conscious consumers

5.3.4.2 Surging demand for eco-friendly mattresses

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Mattress Market

5.5.1 Current scenario

5.5.2 COVID-19 scenario

5.5.3 Future scenario

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Size, by Product, (2014-2030)

6.3 Market Revenue, by Mattress Size (2014-2030)

6.4 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel (2014-2030)

6.5 Market Revenue, by End Use (2014-2030)

6.6 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

7.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

7.2.1 Market Share Analysis for Memory Foam Mattress

7.2.2 Market Share Analysis for Innerspring Mattress

7.2.3 Market Share Analysis for Latex Mattress

7.3 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

7.4 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

7.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.4.2 Product Launches

7.4.3 Partnerships

7.4.4 Geographical Expansions

7.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Casper Inc.

Purple Innovations Inc.

Leesa Sleep LLC

Spring Air International

Sleep Number Corporation

Saatva Inc.

Kingsdown Mattress

Corsicana Mattress Company

