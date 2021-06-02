United States Onychomycosis Market Report 2021-2025: Market Faces Certain Challenges Such as Reimbursements, Low Awareness, & Side Effects

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Onychomycosis Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the US onychomycosis market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, volume and segments. The report also includes the analysis of the larger nail care market in order to showcase the position of onychomycosis with respect to the nail care industry.

There are five types of Onychomycosis: Distal Subungual Onychomycosis, White superficial onychomycosis, Proximal subungual onychomycosis, Endonyx onychomycosis and Candidal onychomycosis.

Two types of treatments are available of onychomycosis: Oral Treatment and Topical Treatment. Oral treatment includes: Terbinafine, Itraconazole, etc. and topical treatment includes Kerydin, Jublia, etc. Nonpharmacologic approaches are also there, which includes the following: Laser treatment, Photodynamic therapy, etc.

The US onychomycosis market is forecasted to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2025). The US onychomycosis market is supported by various growth drivers, such as rising per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing diabetic patients, ageing population, introduction of new drugs, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, reimbursements, low awareness, side effects, etc.

Under competitive landscape, different players in the onychomycosis industry have been compared on the basis of parameters such as revenue and market capitalization.

Bausch Health Companies (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson are some of the key players operating in the US onychomycosis market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Nail Care Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Nail Care Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Nail Care Market by Segment (Onychomycosis (Antifungal Medications and Non Pharmacological Products) and Other Nail Care Products)

3.2 Global Onychomycosis Market: An Analysis (Kerydin, Jublia and other non pharmacolgic treatments)

3.3 Global Onychomycosis Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global Kerydin Drugs Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Jublia Drugs Market by Value

3.4 Global Onychomycosis Market: Pipeline Drugs Analysis

3.4.1 Phase II Drugs (Onychomycosis) Pipeline Forecast

3.4.2 Phase III Drugs (Onychomycosis) Pipeline Forecast

3.5 Onychomycosis Market: New Drugs Overview

3.6 Global Onychomycosis Market: Country Analysis (The US and ROW)



4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Nail Care Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Nail Care Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Nail Care Market by Segments Segment (Onychomycosis (Antifungal Medications and Non Pharmacological Products) and Other Nail Care Products)

4.2 The US Onychomycosis Market: An Analysis

4.3 The US Onychomycosis Market: Type of Treatment Analysis

4.3.1 The US Onychomycosis Market by Type of Treatment (Pharmacological and Non Pharmacological)

4.3.2 The US Pharmacological Onychomycosis Market by Value

4.3.3 The US Pharmacological Onychomycosis Market by Route of Administration

4.3.4 The US Topical Onychomycosis Market by Value

4.3.5 The US Oral Onychomycosis Market by Value

4.4 The US Onychomycosis Market: Drug Availability Analysis

4.4.1 The US Pharmacological Onychomycosis Market by Drug Availability

4.5 The US Onychomycosis Market: Prescription Drugs Analysis

4.5.1 The US Prescription Onychomycosis Drugs Market by Value

4.5.2 The US Prescription Onychomycosis Market Value by Product (Jubila and Kerydin)

4.6 The US Onychomycosis Market: OTC Drugs Analysis

4.6.1 The US OTC Onychomycosis Drugs Market by Value



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competition in Onychomycosis Prescription Market: An Overview

5.2 Financial Comparison of Major Players of the US Onychomycosis Market



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy

Bausch Health Companies (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

