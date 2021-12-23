United States Pet Food Market 2021: Dry Pet Food at 60% of Pet Food Sales

Dec 23, 2021, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Food Update, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the quintessential pet product staple - and bolstered by the global resources of dominant participants including Nestle Purina, Mars, General Mills (Blue Buffalo), and Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Science Diets) - the pet food market has not just weathered COVID-19, it has thrived. In fact, the effects of the pandemic and a corresponding surge in pet care spending fast-forwarded pet food industry investment, product development, marketing, and retailing, accelerating existing trends likely to invigorate the business for years to come.
The report provides a numbers-focused update on retail sales and segmentation across the U.S. market for commercial dog and cat food. This retail scope spans the full brick-and-mortar and e-commerce spectrum, including mass-market outlets, pet speciality stores (pet superstores, other pet speciality chains, and independents), other speciality channels that sell pet food, and the internet. Veterinary sector sales of pet food are noted in context, as are pet treats.
The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes proprietary online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+), conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services. These surveys include approximately 2,000 pet owners and are based on national, online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The main surveys cited in this report were conducted between February 2021 and September 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
The pet ownership and pet owner demographic data draw on trended MRI-Simmons National Consumer Study data through the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 releases; field dates for the latter were August 2020 through August 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Pet Food Market Overview
- Pet Food Dollar Sales
- Dog Food Vs. Cat Food Dollar Sales
- Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Pet Food Sales
- Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Food Sales
- Dry Pet Food at 60% of Pet Food Sales
- Dog Food by the Numbers
- Dogs at 67% of Pet Market Sales
- Average Pet Food Spending by Dog Household and Per Dog
- Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates
- Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Usage Rates
- Cat Food by the Numbers
- Cats at 29% of Pet Market Sales
- Average Pet Food Spending by Cat Household and Per Cat
- Cat Food Dollar Sales
- Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates
- Even Split Between Dry and Wet Cat Food Dollar Sales
- Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Usage Rates
Chapter 2: Pet Food Market Overview
- Generational Cohorts
- Geographical Regions
- Market Size and Projections
- Pandemic Reset
- Pet Food Dollar Sales
- Dog Food Vs. Cat Food Dollar Sales
- Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Pet Food Sales
- Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Food Sales
- Channel Choices
- Dry Pet Food at 60% of Pet Food Sales
- Wet, Dry, and Treat Usage: a Bird's-Eye View
- Pet Population Overview
- Pet Ownership Rates
- Number of Pet-Owning Households
- Dog Population Trends
- Dogs in Context
- Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Dogs Owned
- Customer Household Base by Number of Dogs Owned
- Growth in Share of Dog Owners with Senior Dogs
- Overweight and Special Needs Dogs
- Trend Toward Medium-Size Dogs
- Cat Population Trends
- Cats in Context
- Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Cats Owned
- Customer Household Base by Number of Cats Owned
- Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
- Overweight and Special Needs Cats
Chapter 3: Dog Food by the Numbers
- Dogs at 67% of Pet Market Sales
- Average Pet Food Spending by Dog Household and Per Dog
- Dog Food Dollar Sales
- Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates
- Demographic Indexes for Purchasing of Leading Brands
- Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food
- Dry Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Sales
- Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Usage Rates
- Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Purchaser Demographics
- Dry Dog Food Brand Leaders
- Wet Dog Food Brand Leaders
Chapter 4: Cat Food by the Numbers
- Cats at 29% of Pet Market Sales
- Average Pet Food Spending by Cat Household and Per Cat
- Cat Food Dollar Sales
- Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates
- Demographic Indexes for Purchasing of Leading Brands
- Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food
- Even Split Between Dry and Wet Cat Food Dollar Sales
- Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Usage Rates
- Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Purchaser Demographics
- Dry Cat Food Brand Leaders
- Wet Cat Food Brand Leaders
