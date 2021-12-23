United States Pet Food Market 2021: Dry Pet Food at 60% of Pet Food Sales

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Food Update, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the quintessential pet product staple - and bolstered by the global resources of dominant participants including Nestle Purina, Mars, General Mills (Blue Buffalo), and Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Science Diets) - the pet food market has not just weathered COVID-19, it has thrived. In fact, the effects of the pandemic and a corresponding surge in pet care spending fast-forwarded pet food industry investment, product development, marketing, and retailing, accelerating existing trends likely to invigorate the business for years to come.

The report provides a numbers-focused update on retail sales and segmentation across the U.S. market for commercial dog and cat food. This retail scope spans the full brick-and-mortar and e-commerce spectrum, including mass-market outlets, pet speciality stores (pet superstores, other pet speciality chains, and independents), other speciality channels that sell pet food, and the internet. Veterinary sector sales of pet food are noted in context, as are pet treats.

The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes proprietary online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+), conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services. These surveys include approximately 2,000 pet owners and are based on national, online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The main surveys cited in this report were conducted between February 2021 and September 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

The pet ownership and pet owner demographic data draw on trended MRI-Simmons National Consumer Study data through the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 releases; field dates for the latter were August 2020 through August 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Pet Food Market Overview

Pet Food Dollar Sales

Dog Food Vs. Cat Food Dollar Sales

Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Pet Food Sales

Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Food Sales

Dry Pet Food at 60% of Pet Food Sales

Dog Food by the Numbers

Dogs at 67% of Pet Market Sales

Average Pet Food Spending by Dog Household and Per Dog

Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates

by Consumer Usage Rates Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Usage Rates

Cat Food by the Numbers

Cats at 29% of Pet Market Sales

Average Pet Food Spending by Cat Household and Per Cat

Cat Food Dollar Sales

Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates

by Consumer Usage Rates Even Split Between Dry and Wet Cat Food Dollar Sales

Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Usage Rates

Chapter 2: Pet Food Market Overview

Generational Cohorts

Geographical Regions

Market Size and Projections

Pandemic Reset

Pet Food Dollar Sales

Dog Food Vs. Cat Food Dollar Sales

Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Pet Food Sales

Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Food Sales

Channel Choices

Dry Pet Food at 60% of Pet Food Sales

Wet, Dry, and Treat Usage: a Bird's-Eye View

Pet Population Overview

Pet Ownership Rates

Number of Pet-Owning Households

Dog Population Trends

Dogs in Context

Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Dogs Owned

Customer Household Base by Number of Dogs Owned

Growth in Share of Dog Owners with Senior Dogs

Overweight and Special Needs Dogs

Trend Toward Medium-Size Dogs

Cat Population Trends

Cats in Context

Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Cats Owned

Customer Household Base by Number of Cats Owned

Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats

Overweight and Special Needs Cats

Chapter 3: Dog Food by the Numbers

Dogs at 67% of Pet Market Sales

Average Pet Food Spending by Dog Household and Per Dog

Dog Food Dollar Sales

Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates

by Consumer Usage Rates Demographic Indexes for Purchasing of Leading Brands

Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food

Dry Dog Food at Two-Thirds of Sales

Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Usage Rates

Dry Vs. Wet Dog Food Purchaser Demographics

Dry Dog Food Brand Leaders

Wet Dog Food Brand Leaders

Chapter 4: Cat Food by the Numbers

Cats at 29% of Pet Market Sales

Average Pet Food Spending by Cat Household and Per Cat

Cat Food Dollar Sales

Leading Brand Lines by Consumer Usage Rates

by Consumer Usage Rates Demographic Indexes for Purchasing of Leading Brands

Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food

Even Split Between Dry and Wet Cat Food Dollar Sales

Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Usage Rates

Dry Vs. Wet Cat Food Purchaser Demographics

Dry Cat Food Brand Leaders

Wet Cat Food Brand Leaders

