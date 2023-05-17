United States PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics Market Report 2023-2024: Evaluate the Changes and Student Needs Affecting Public, Private, and Home-based K-12 Schooling

The "US PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics Market 2023-2024" report


This PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 details the trends impacting enrollment in traditional PreK-12 schools and the move to religious or other private schools, home schooling, virtual schools, public charter schools, and other long-term learning alternatives.

PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the current drivers of how many students are enrolling in PreK-12 schools, the current challenges in learning, forecasts for future enrollment and other major drivers impacting enrollment, graduation, and learning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to the education system, including declines in PreK-12 enrollments, and has led to shifts in where and how families choose to educate their children, with some opting for religious or private schools, homeschooling, virtual schools, public charter schools, and other alternatives.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust this PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the changes and student needs affecting public, private, and home-based K-12 schooling.

 The data and findings are based on the publisher's research and analysis of official data drawn from governmental agencies, associations, and other authoritative and timely sources.

The PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 market research report covers the following major categories:

  • Enrollment Rates
  • Public Schools
  • Population Trends
  • Private Schools
  • Charter Schools
  • Homeschooling
  • Virtual Schools
  • Graduation Rates
  • Students in Poverty
  • ELL Population
  • Special Services
  • PreK Program Growth
  • Student Migration
  • Post-Pandemic Connectivity

PreK-12 Enrollment and Demographics 2023-2024 contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments including:

  • Post-pandemic enrollment trends and impacts
  • State Public School enrollment
  • Trends impacting the general population
  • Digital learning, home schooling, and virtual schools
  • Private school enrollment trends
  • Graduation rates decline and dual enrollment growth
  • Poverty, homelessness, and student migration trends
  • Rise in the ELL population
  • Special Education enrollment decline
  • PreK Program growth

Key trends discussed include:

  • Long-term enrollment trends
  • Growth in public school alternatives enrollment
  • Population trends impacting school enrollment

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction and Methodology
    • Methodology
  • Post-Lockdown Enrollments Lag
    • Pandemic-Led Impacts
    • Longer-Term Trends
    • Permanent Impacts
  • The Public School Landscape
    • Enrollment Trends Vary by State
    • Preliminary 2022-2023 State Estimates
    • Variations by District
    • Impacts Vary by Race and Ethnicity
  • General Population Trends
    • Birth Rates
    • Youth Population
    • Population Trends by State
  • Number of Public Schools
  • Alternatives to Public Schools
    • School Choice
  • Private Schools See Pandemic Coattails
    • Catholic Schools Stay Strong
  • Charter Schools
  • Home Schooling
  • Virtual Schooling
  • Graduation Rates and Dual Enrollment
  • Dual Enrollment
  • Poverty and Homelessness
    • Homelessness and Education
  • Continued Rise of the English Learner Population
  • Special Education Enrollments Decline Slightly
  • Universal PreK Programs Continue To Grow
  • Students on the Move
  • Exchange Programs
  • Undocumented Students
  • Even Post-Pandemic, Room for Improvement in Connectivity
  • Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7vts4

