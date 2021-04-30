United States PreK-12 Professional Learning Market Report 2020-2023: Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Increasing Personalization and Focus on Technology, & Topical Content Areas
The report breaks down the customer and roles of school districts and states, as well as the influence of federal and state policies on the estimated $5.71 billion market in 2020.
PreK-12 Professional Learning Market 2020 is the most recent examination of the dynamic school professional learning market, which continues a transformation from top-down professional development to teacher-led, job-embedded, continuous professional learning.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic headlines the trends in professional learning that include a look at increasing personalization, a focus on technology, and topical content areas.
The report slices the highly competitive market into seven provider types ranging from independent consultants to instructional materials providers to foundations and associations with estimated market shares for each category.
Four case studies - two districts, an elementary school and a state - provide detail about the needs for and implementation of professional learning.
Data in the report include:
- Customer characteristics by numerical breakdown.
- Federal funding sources
- Spending on professional learning by provider types
- Spending on professional learning by customer levels
Finally, the publisher provides annual growth projections for professional learning through 2022-2023, as well as brief profiles of 14 leading commercial and non-profit providers of professional learning.
The discussion of market trends and estimates of the size of the market is based on ongoing research and from data collection and interviews with officials more than 30 companies, associations, and federal, state and local education departments/districts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Size & Structure
- What is Professional Development/Learning?
- The Customer for Professional Learning Materials and Services
- PreK-12 Facts & Figures, 2019
- Teachers and Administrators
- Public School Instructional and Administrative Staff by Function, Fall 2017
- Schools, Districts, and Regional Educational Centers
- The State as Influencer
- Professional Learning Glossary
- Federal and State Policy Support Professional Learning
- The COVID-19 Crisis and its Aftermath
- Size of the PreK-12 Professional Learning Market
- Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2018-2019 vs. 2019-2020 (annual totals in 000,000)
- Digital Delivery
- Funding Sources
- Selected Federal Funding Sources for PreK-12 Professional Development, FY2019 and FY2020
4. Trends in Professional Learning
- Personalization, Engagement, and Classroom Focus
- Bite-Sized Content, As Needed
- Voice and Choice
- Certificates and Micro-Credentials
- Coaching and Classroom Observation Goes Virtual
- Collaboration and Engagement
- Technology and Remote and Blended Learning
- Content and Practice Areas
- Literacy
- Social-Emotional Learning and Other Non-Academic Topics
- Other On-Trend Topics
5. Competitive Landscape
- Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2019-2020, by Type of Provider, 2019-2020 ($ in 000,000)
- Higher Education Institutions
- Associations, Foundations, Unions, & Other Non-Profit Organizations
- Independent Consultants
- Content and Curriculum Providers
- Pure-Play PD Content Providers
- Technology Platforms
- Educators
6. Case Studies
- Martin County (FL) Public Schools: Design Thinking as a Tool for Lesson Planning
- Dunlap Community Unit School District 323 (Peoria County, IL): Gamification of Optional Professional Development
- James Tansey Elementary School in Fall River (MA) Public Schools: Personalized Learning for Teachers and Students
- Arkansas Department of Education: A Statewide PLC Program to Raise Student Results
7. Conclusions and Outlook
- COVID Crisis Spurs Long-Term Uncertainty
- Non-Academic Needs at the Forefront
- A Need for Remediation and Acceleration
- All Eyes on Virtual Delivery of Professional Learning
- Outlook
- Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023 (annual totals in 000,000)
- Rate of Change in PreK-12 Professional Development Spending, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023
- Share of PreK-12 Professional Development by Funding Source, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023
8. Company Profiles
- Advancement Courses
- Catapult Learning
- Commonwealth Learning Online Institute
- Discovery Education
- Edthena
- edWeb
- Hoonuit
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- PBLWorks
- Scholastic Education
- Sibme
- Solution Tree
- Staff Development for Educators
- STEMscopes
