United States PreK-12 Professional Learning Market Report 2020-2023: Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Increasing Personalization and Focus on Technology, & Topical Content Areas

The report breaks down the customer and roles of school districts and states, as well as the influence of federal and state policies on the estimated $5.71 billion market in 2020.

PreK-12 Professional Learning Market 2020 is the most recent examination of the dynamic school professional learning market, which continues a transformation from top-down professional development to teacher-led, job-embedded, continuous professional learning.



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic headlines the trends in professional learning that include a look at increasing personalization, a focus on technology, and topical content areas.



The report slices the highly competitive market into seven provider types ranging from independent consultants to instructional materials providers to foundations and associations with estimated market shares for each category.



Four case studies - two districts, an elementary school and a state - provide detail about the needs for and implementation of professional learning.



Data in the report include:

Customer characteristics by numerical breakdown.

Federal funding sources

Spending on professional learning by provider types

Spending on professional learning by customer levels

Finally, the publisher provides annual growth projections for professional learning through 2022-2023, as well as brief profiles of 14 leading commercial and non-profit providers of professional learning.



The discussion of market trends and estimates of the size of the market is based on ongoing research and from data collection and interviews with officials more than 30 companies, associations, and federal, state and local education departments/districts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Size & Structure

What is Professional Development/Learning?

The Customer for Professional Learning Materials and Services

PreK-12 Facts & Figures, 2019

Teachers and Administrators

Public School Instructional and Administrative Staff by Function, Fall 2017

Schools, Districts, and Regional Educational Centers

The State as Influencer

Professional Learning Glossary

Federal and State Policy Support Professional Learning

The COVID-19 Crisis and its Aftermath

Size of the PreK-12 Professional Learning Market

Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2018-2019 vs. 2019-2020 (annual totals in 000,000)

Digital Delivery

Funding Sources

Selected Federal Funding Sources for PreK-12 Professional Development, FY2019 and FY2020

4. Trends in Professional Learning

Personalization, Engagement, and Classroom Focus

Bite-Sized Content, As Needed

Voice and Choice

Certificates and Micro-Credentials

Coaching and Classroom Observation Goes Virtual

Collaboration and Engagement

Technology and Remote and Blended Learning

Content and Practice Areas

Literacy

Social-Emotional Learning and Other Non-Academic Topics

Other On-Trend Topics

5. Competitive Landscape

Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2019-2020, by Type of Provider, 2019-2020 ($ in 000,000)

Higher Education Institutions

Associations, Foundations, Unions, & Other Non-Profit Organizations

Independent Consultants

Content and Curriculum Providers

Pure-Play PD Content Providers

Technology Platforms

Educators

6. Case Studies

Martin County (FL) Public Schools: Design Thinking as a Tool for Lesson Planning

Dunlap Community Unit School District 323 ( Peoria County, IL ): Gamification of Optional Professional Development

): Gamification of Optional Professional Development James Tansey Elementary School in Fall River (MA) Public Schools: Personalized Learning for Teachers and Students

Arkansas Department of Education: A Statewide PLC Program to Raise Student Results

7. Conclusions and Outlook

COVID Crisis Spurs Long-Term Uncertainty

Non-Academic Needs at the Forefront

A Need for Remediation and Acceleration

All Eyes on Virtual Delivery of Professional Learning

Outlook

Spending on PreK-12 Professional Development, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023 (annual totals in 000,000)

Rate of Change in PreK-12 Professional Development Spending, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023

Share of PreK-12 Professional Development by Funding Source, 2019-2020 through 2022-2023

8. Company Profiles

Advancement Courses

Catapult Learning

Commonwealth Learning Online Institute

Discovery Education

Edthena

edWeb

Hoonuit

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

PBLWorks

Scholastic Education

Sibme

Solution Tree

Staff Development for Educators

STEMscopes

