United States Real-world Evidence (RWE) IT Solutions Market Report 2021: Transition to a Patient-centric Model is Moving Rapidly with Focus on Outcomes and Value

The US healthcare industry's transition to a patient-centric model is moving rapidly with focus on outcomes and value; however, drug prices have increased and pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) productivity is at its lowest.

The healthcare industry and IT solutions providers are finding real-world evidence (RWE) as a potential solution to face these headwinds. The expansive data pools created by public-private efforts in combination with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud capabilities is driving growth within the evidence-based medicine space.

In this report, the analyst's Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the US RWE IT solutions market, highlighting the key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and trends that will play an important role in driving industry growth. RWE has become the focus for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health technology assessment boards, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as payers and providers. Also covered in this study are technology trends, the competitive environment, and a capability benchmarking of select market participants.

Readers of this analysis, including IT solutions providers, private investors, academics, and government healthcare agencies, will find it useful to understand the status and revenue potential linked to the US RWE IT solutions market. This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating as well as the fastest-growing application and service segments in the US RWE industry. Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall market revenue potential is discussed.

Finally, the analyst's Transformational Health group offers a discussion of key growth opportunities that are centered on use of AI for clinical trial data management, utilization of cloud for improving commercial effectiveness, and connected digital products in clinical and post-market safety surveillance.

Overall, this study delivers insightful analysis of the RWE IT solutions ecosystem, a preview of the participants and competitive landscape, and the top growth opportunities - all elements essential to support stakeholders in their strategic decision journey.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Real-world Evidence (RWE) IT Solutions Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, RWE IT Solutions Market

Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Scope of Analysis

Real-world Evidence Definitions

Real-world Evidence IT Solutions - Real-world Data *Sources

Real-world Evidence Applications and Impact

Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Market - Data and Analysis Flow

Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Market - Technology Trends

Real-world Evidence IT Solutions by Application Segment

Real-world Evidence IT Solutions by Service Segment

Key Competitors for Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Growth Drivers for Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Growth Restraints for Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Forecast Assumptions - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Revenue Forecast - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Revenue Forecast by Application Segment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application Segment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Revenue Forecast by Service Segment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Revenue Forecast by Service Segment Analysis - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Competitive Environment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Competitive Factors and Assessment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Competitive Benchmarking - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Capability Mapping, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Competitive Benchmarking and Capability Mapping Analysis - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Revenue Share, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Revenue Share Analysis, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Market, US, 2020

Growth Opportunity Universe Summary, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI for Supporting Clinical Trial RWD Management and Analysis, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud for RWE-supported Commercial Effectiveness, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Data Collection Tools for Clinical Trials and Post-market Safety Demonstration, 2020

4. Next Steps



