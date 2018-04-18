United States Same-day Delivery Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.21% - Vendors Increasingly Adopting Inorganic Growth Strategy & Emerging e-Locker Delivery System

The "Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Same-day Delivery Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 23.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for same-day delivery among end-users.

The same-day delivery service refers to the fulfilling of orders of end-users, including B2C, B2B, and C2C, within 1-12 hours of the order placed. Each vendor in the market has different service lines such as standard delivery and economical delivery under the same-day delivery categories.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing B2C e-commerce market in US. One trend affecting this market is automation in same-day delivery market. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the established players increasingly adopting in-house delivery network.

Key vendors

  • A-1 Express
  • Deutsche Post DHL
  • FedEx
  • UPS
  • USA Couriers

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
B2C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
B2B - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
C2C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE
Regular service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Priority service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Rush service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Automation in same-day delivery market
Vendors increasingly adopting inorganic growth strategy
Emerging e-locker delivery system

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors

