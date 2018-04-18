United States Same-day Delivery Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.21% - Vendors Increasingly Adopting Inorganic Growth Strategy & Emerging e-Locker Delivery System

The Same-day Delivery Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 23.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for same-day delivery among end-users.

The same-day delivery service refers to the fulfilling of orders of end-users, including B2C, B2B, and C2C, within 1-12 hours of the order placed. Each vendor in the market has different service lines such as standard delivery and economical delivery under the same-day delivery categories.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing B2C e-commerce market in US. One trend affecting this market is automation in same-day delivery market. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the established players increasingly adopting in-house delivery network.



Key vendors

A-1 Express

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx

UPS

USA Couriers

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

B2C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

B2B - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

C2C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE

Regular service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Priority service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Rush service - Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Automation in same-day delivery market

Vendors increasingly adopting inorganic growth strategy

Emerging e-locker delivery system



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



